ARRESTS
• Bonnie Owens, 44, 26526 Fields Farm Trail, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a vehicle collision. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ruth Palacios Aguilar, 23, and Eduardo Sanchez, 28, both of 2611 Lismore Drive, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday. They were released pending a court date.
• Clayton Hudspeth, 24, 24056 C.R. 142, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle on C.R. 32, west of C.R. 9, at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• Roxanne Mendez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to report that her 13-year-old daughter’s school-issued laptop was stolen while at Oakridge Park, 715 N. First St., Goshen, sometime between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
• Keith Wells, owner of Doug’s Alignment, 2456 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole the catalytic converter from an Elkhart County Community Corrections transport van while it was parked at the business sometime during the early morning hours of Oct. 27.
• Anna Bainter, an employee of the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6 p.m. Wednesday to report that a male customer left the station without paying for approximately $2,300 in diesel fuel at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
• Keith Berg contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into a building at 52292 C.R. 9, Elkhart, in an attempt to steal property sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:44 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Andrew Granzow, 1707 W. Clinton St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone drove their vehicle through his property damaging yard equipment.