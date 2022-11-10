ARRESTS
• Carlos Estrada, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of cocaine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his car on U.S. 20, west of Ind. 19, at 11:59 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Devan Hillyer, 27, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after her vehicle broke down on C.R. 17, south of C.R. 6, and deputies arrived to assist her and discovered the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. She was released pending a court date.
• Adrian Blake was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on U.S. 20, north of C.R. 26, at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFT
• Bobbie Peterson contacted Goshen police at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday to report a theft involving a rental property she owns at 517 New York St., Goshen.
• A representative of The Laurels, 1626 Autumn Blaze Lane, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of prescription drugs.
• A representative of Storage Rentals of America contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday to report finding a motorcycle in a utility closet on the property they suspected may have been stolen from another property. The motorcycle was ultimately found to be stolen out of Elkhart and recovered, a police report noted.
FRAUD
• Alfredo Vazquez Rodriguez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone used his personal identification information to open a fraudulent Spectrum account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• David Cripe, Syracuse, contacted Goshen police at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday to report vandalism to the door of the men’s bathroom at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
• John Garrett contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday to report the C.R. 17 cement overpass supports on C.R. 45 in Elkhart being spray-painted with possible gang graffiti sometime between noon Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Paige Peyton, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 723 W. Pike St., Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without leaving required contact information.