ARRESTS
• Gina Saxton, 57, 63854 C.R. 11, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and an altered dealer plate following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Kercher Road in Goshen at 4:07 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Scott Wilson, 50, 65897 C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of domestic battery in front of a child while at 65887 C.R. 31, Goshen, at 8:52 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Walter Lamb, 48, 25106 Medford St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 1:25 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• Alejandro Hernandez-Cedeno, 911 N. Fifth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:23 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of tires from his property.
• Troy Dzialak, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:07 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of catalytic converters from Eby Ford, 2714 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Harold Rehder, 22760 Pine Arbor Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:07 p.m. Thursday to report that his motorcycle was stolen while parked at his residence sometime between 3 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.
BURGLARY
• Cheryl Baxter, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:49 p.m. Thursday to report a burglary involving a property at 1775 Westplains Drive, Goshen.
FRAUD
• A representative of Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:32 a.m. Thursday to report that a customer recently used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase items at the store.
• Iva Gates, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between 9 a.m. Oct. 1 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• Bridget Riegsecker contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday to report that fraud was committed at 21896 Christopher Drive, Elkhart, sometime between midnight March 9 and 11:59 a.m. Oct. 19.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Wayne Spore contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Thursday to report that a white Ford F150 crashed into his vehicle while in the area of 21826 Ind. 120, Elkhart, and then left the scene without providing contact information and prior to officer arrival.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Isabel Santos Perez, 317 Huron St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:41 p.m. Thursday to report that someone vandalized her home.