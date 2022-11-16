ARRESTS
• Jayden Glass, 18, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of College Avenue and Winsted Drive at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
• Troy Jenkins, 47, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana and cited for driving with an expired license plate following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 14 in Bristol at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFT
• Troy Eichelberger, owner of Greenfield Landscape Services Inc., contacted Goshen police at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to report that a Stihl backpack leaf blower was stolen from the bed of a work truck while it was parked at 1400 Pembroke Circle sometime early Tuesday morning.
• Michelle Ritchie contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into a vehicle and stole the stereo and license plate while it was parked at 25632 North Park Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 12:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. She noted that the thief also slashed the rear tires of the vehicle during the same incident.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Ross Maxwell contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:59 p.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while on C.R. 4, north of C.R. 6. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging contact information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were contacted at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday regarding a report of buildings in the 2600 block of Peddlers Village Road being vandalized with graffiti.
• Anita Rico-Malone, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was damaged while parked at 911 Nikki Lane.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:32 p.m. Monday to report that Antrell Omar, 46, South Bend, failed to return to custody at 9 a.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.