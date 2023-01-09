ARRESTS
• Hector Hernandez Aguirre, 42, 205 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle at the intersection of C.R.s 113 and 26 at 8:33 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Justin Nunley, 34, 29200 C.R. 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Nappanee Street and West Lexington Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kayla Arno, 39, 106 W. Douglas St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Pike and Harrison streets at 12:55 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Cheyenne Magyar, 24, 57880 Ravenwood Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and U.S. 20 at 2:27 a.m. Saturday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• CJ Nwokah, 39, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 1:38 a.m. Sunday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Amarion Bartlett, 22, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R.s 9 and 20 at 10:05 a.m. Sunday. They were released pending a court date.
• Benjamin Gerig, 31, 23603 Walnut St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify himself following a traffic stop in the area of Division and Vistula streets at 6:05 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Michelle Hamminga of Pinnacle Fleet contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:53 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of a Forest River Cedar Creek RV from the company’s lot at 14851 C.R. 4, Bristol, sometime between 11:29 and 11:36 p.m. Dec. 27.
• Gustavo Mendoza contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:13 p.m. Friday to report the theft of his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 from his residence in the 58000 block of Whipporwill Lane in Elkhart sometime between 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Angelica Warner contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:09 p.m. Saturday to report the theft of her silver 2013 Ford Explorer from her residence in the 58000 block of Riley Avenue in Elkhart sometime between 1 and 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Jacqueline Russom contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Sunday to report the theft of prescription medications from her home in the 54000 block of C.R. 23 in Bristol sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Aaron Rogers contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:39 a.m. Monday to report the theft of his red Mitsubishi Lancer while it was parked in the 29000 block of C.R. 6 in Elkhart.
BURGLARY
• Daniel Mora contacted Goshen police at 6:37 p.m. Sunday to report the theft of four firearms from his home in the 2600 block of Lismore Drive in Goshen sometime late Friday night.
• Dasha Herschberger contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:51 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole her medication from a property in the 72000 block of C.R. 9 in Nappanee.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Erika Perez Cardona, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:44 p.m. Sunday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 200 block of South Silverwood Lane. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contacting information or notifying police.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:31 a.m. Thursday to report that Martin Aguirre Hernandez, 30, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 9 p.m. Jan. 1 and is now considered absent without leave.