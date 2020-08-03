Local police reported several arrests over the weekend.
• Elkhart County police arrested a juvenile on counts of battery on police officers, resisting arrest, incorrigibility and being a runaway. An officer found the juvenile, alleged to have been incorrigible, in the area of C.R. 26 and C.R. 13 near Dunlap around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The juvenile allegedly struck two officers during attempts to detain him, police said in a report. The juvenile was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
• Nathan Kitchen, 29, 29980 Cleveland Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic offender following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Greene roads around 12:15 a.m. Monday.
• Jalen Troyer, 18, 7135 W. 250 North, Shipshewana, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol after police responded to a crash in the area of 675 W. 3130 North in Shipshewana Sunday.
• Zachary Emerick, 28, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass as well as for warrants Sunday after police responded to a call about a wanted person driving a motorcycle in the area of C.R. 1150 East and C.R. 300 South, a news release shows. As police sought Emerick, witnesses in the area said they saw him running through yards. He was then found hiding under a truck in a garage in the 4100 South block of C.R. 1175 East, police said in the release.
• Trevor Gichachi, 19, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol after police responded to a crash at a railroad crossing on Ind. 120 east of Bristol around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Jorge Luna, 38, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R 600 North near Howe. Police said Luna had crossed the center line of the road and nearly collided head-on with an officer’s vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Friday, a report shows.
• Margaret Hall, 35, 212 E. Purl St., Goshen, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Nappanee and Centennial streets around 1:25 a.m. Friday, according to a police report.
BURGLARY
Staff at Dunkin’ Donuts reported to Goshen police a break-in through the employee door at the business, 1952 Lincolnway East, around 3:50 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Rex Shepherd reported to Elkhart County police a minivan struck his pickup truck on C.R. 17 near C.R. 18 around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the van, reportedly heading north in a southbound lane, fled the scene after the collision. No injuries were reported, police said.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Brian Zubkoff, South Bend, crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by Jonathan Ramos, Bridgeport, Connecticut, while Ramos was stopped at a red light on U.S. 20 at Ind. 15 near Goshen around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Zubkoff was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, police said. He was also cited for driving too fast for weather conditions, since there was light rain at the time, and for the driving with an expired registration, the release shows.
• Justin Norris, 40, allegedly left the scene of property damage crash at C.R. 111 and C.R. 20 near Concord Mall around 3:05 p.m. Friday. He was cited by Elkhart County police on the charge.
THEFTS
• Sylvia White, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 907 S. 10th St., around 8:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Elkhart County police received a report that a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and a phone owned by Darryl Yoder were stolen along with a phone owned by Kathy Yoder from a Marathon gas station, 50980 Ind. 13, in Middlebury around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Desiree Glaser reported to Elkhart County police, around 9:55 a.m. Saturday, her 2017 Chevrolet Cruz was stolen from 7 Pine Drive in Bristol. The vehicle had been recovered before the theft was reported, police noted in a report.
• Charles Campbell reported to Elkhart County police a flatbed trailer with a lawnmower on it was stolen from a home, 30550 C.R. 22, in Goshen sometime between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
FIRE
A 54-year-old Bristol man was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for an emergency mental health evaluation after Elkhart County police said he unintentionally set his house on fire at 18460 Brewster Drive around 5:50 a.m. Friday, a police report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Thomas Pletcher, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his front gate was vandalized and damaged at a property, 20151 C.R. 14, sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
