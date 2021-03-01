Local police made several arrests over the weekend.
ARRESTS
• Maria Fuentes, 59, 107 Olive St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Fuentes was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Emmanuel Collier, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery, as well as on a warrant, after police responded to an incident in the 1600 block of South Eighth Street around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.
• Jose Pizana Rodriguez, 21, 910 Walden Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of West Clinton Street around 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
• Joseph Martin, 25, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Concord Mall Drive around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Javier Perez reported to Goshen police his 2004 Audi was stolen from a home, 904 S. 10th St., around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Rebecca Taylor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen as she shopped at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., around 4 p.m. Sunday.
• Robin Hill reported to Elkhart County police a 2019 Ford Echo SUV was stolen from a home, 733 Broadmore Estates, sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday.
• Shawn Wesson reported to Elkhart County police a 1990 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was stolen from 22285 Ind. 119 sometime between Oct. 15 and Friday.
BURGLARIES
• Cheyanne Neal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were taken from her home, 426 N. First St., sometime between 10 a.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Staff at Yoder Culp Funeral Home reported to Goshen police a male was inside the business, 1911 S. Main St., around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The male left before police arrived, a report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police graffiti was spray painted on hospital property, 2120 S. Main St., around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Zhenya Ogden, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at South Main and Madison streets around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
• William Malone, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his fence was damaged at his property, 202 Yorktown Drive, sometime within the past two weeks.
FRAUD
Domingo Herrera, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Saturday his identity was used to receive medical services in New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.