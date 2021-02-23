Police News

Local police made several arrests over the past few days.

ARRESTS

• Goshen police arrested a 53-year-old man on a warrant in an alley between Chicago Avenue and Denver Street around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the man had possible methamphetamine on him at the time.

• Jason Drinsky, 44, 60070 C.R. 13, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement after police said he fled from a traffic stop at C.R. 22 and C.R. 11 around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said Drinsky was taken into custody at his home.

• Toshia Day, 37, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1300 block of South 12th Street around 7:35 a.m. Sunday.

• Jeremy Miller, 29, 16391 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 27 and C.R. 14 in Bristol around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

• Victor Garcia Arroyo, 41, 1301 West Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Main Street and Lexington Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

• Jordan Mault, 35, 66147 C.R. 31, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and violating specialized driving privileges following a traffic stop at Sterling and Lusher avenues in Elkhart around 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

BURGLARY

Mike McCreary, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a television was stolen during a burglary to his home, 72303 C.R. 23, around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

THEFTS

• Edith Ortiz, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her 2009 Dodge Journey was stolen from a home, 213 Queen St., around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a case of theft at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Feb. 12.

HIT-AND-RUNS

• A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged by another vehicle during a crash at 4644 Elkhart Road around 6:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.

• Brittney Evans, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck in a hit-and-run crash at Keystone Drive and Lincolnway East around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without providing information, police said.

• Tommy Dillon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 200 block of Crescent Street around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Alex Munoz Cortes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Twin Pines Mobile Home Park, 1715 Roc Lane, around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

DOG BITE

Elaine Jarvis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her neighbor’s dog got loose and attacked her dog at 901 E. Jackson St. around 6 p.m. Sunday. Jarvis’ dog had minor injuries, police said.

FRAUD

Nadia Ashcraft, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday there were multiple fraudulent transactions made with her bank account.

