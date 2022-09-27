THEFT
- Jeremy Noetzel reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Sept. 16 someone forged a check for S&H Leasing at 51466 Ind. 19 and cashed it. They also attempted to cash two other forged checks unsuccessfully.
- Brenda Bridwell reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole her handgun from her unlocked vehicle at 18148 Springdale Court between 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and 7 a.m. Sept. 24.
- Amber Whitley reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 8:11 p.m. Sept. 25 someone stole $153, a bank card, and driver’s license from her purse at 50653 Brooklyn Avenue.
- Mickey Hahn reported to Goshen city officers that a license plate on his 2010 Chevy Malibu was stolen about three weeks ago from 213 S. Ninth St.
- Angela Woolwine reported to Goshen city police the theft of her wallet including personal documents and cash from 202 Johnston Street around 9:07 a.m. Sept. 26.
- Edna Shrock reported to Goshen city police that her cell phone was stolen from her unlocked vehicle at 101 N. Indiana Ave., at 2:53 p.m. Sept. 26.
- Dean Yoder reported to Goshen city police at 3:34 p.m. Sept. 26 that previous tenants of 1612 W. Clinton Street had stolen a washer and dryer after they were evicted from the property.
- Jhoseline Valeria reported to Goshen city police that at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 someone stole her wallet from 66196 Hartzler Blvd.
- Morrison Industrial Equipment, 2988 Paul Dr., reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred between 8 p.m. Sept. 25 and 7:15 a.m. Sept. 26.
- Kristine Johnson reported to Elkhart city police a theft between 1 to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at 2902 Cassopolis Street.
- Debra Cogswell reported to Elkhart city police a theft at 300 Lawrence Street between 8 a.m. Sept. 22 and 9 a.m. Sept. 26.
FRAUD
- Pamela Freeze reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. Sept. 20 and 5 p.m. Sept. 21 someone committed fraud at 54200 Hastings St.
- Nikole Schoonover reported to Elkhart County deputies that in March someone committed fraud at 22918 Old U.S. 20.
- Troy Roose reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 someone committed fraud at 54253 Northwood Dr.
- Angela Franger reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 12:17 to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 someone committed fraud at 25935 N. Shore Dr.
- David Green reported to Goshen city police that around 9:32 a.m. someone attempted to change his direct deposit to another account.
- Marilyn Morange, a resident of Florida, reported to Goshen city police, fraudulent activity by a known person at 8:53 p.m. Sept. 26.
- Carol Moyer, Taco Bell manager, 4510 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen city police at 2:14 a.m. Sept. 27 that someone used counterfeit money to pay for food.
- Madeleine Martens reported to Goshen city police that between 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 9:48 a.m. Sept. 21 someone committed fraud at 26811 Hallie Rd.
- Lenisha Williams reported to Elkhart city police an incident of fraud at 422 N. Michigan St., between 2:41 Sept. 23 and 12:52 p.m. Sept. 26.
BURGLARY
- Gerald Bowen reported to Goshen city police that someone burglarized his home at 401 W. Pike St., last week.
- Robert Warble reported to Goshen city police that someone attempted to gain entry into his business R & M Resale, 511 E. Jefferson St., through a garage overhead door sometime between 1 p.m. Sept. 25 and 6 a.m. Sept. 26.
ROBBERY
- George Argerepolos reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone robbed him at gunpoint while he was working at 7-Eleven, 30955 Old U.S. 20, and stole around $170 in cash and cigarettes around 2:13 a.m. Sept. 23.
VEHICLE THEFT
- Chad Atz reported to Elkhart County deputies that a Forest River Salem 26-foot trailer was stolen from 11555 Harter Dr., Middlebury between 2:30 p.m. Sept. 20 when the trailer was parked on the lot and 12:30 a.m. Sept. 21 when it was noticed missing.
- Anthony Hardin reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft at 2618 Old U.S. Highway 20 between 4:50 to 9:14 a.m. Sept. 26.
- Adrian Hardesty reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft at 502 W. Marion St., between 10 p.m. Sept. 16 and 5 a.m. Sept. 17
- Katrina Wright reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft at 321 E. Emerald St., between 3:30 and 8 a.m. Sept. 26.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Jessica Rodriguez Jasso reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone hit her parked white 2018 Chevy Equinox between 3:15 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at 65975 Ind. 15 and left the scene.
- Jeanene Taylor reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 25 someone rear-ended her vehicle and fled the scene near C.R. 6 and C.R. 11.
- John Davis reported to Goshen police that his car was struck in the 100 block of E. Clinton Street by an unknown vehicle at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 26.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Misty Bailey reported that her vehicle was vandalized on Crescent Street at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 26
ARRESTS
- Nicholas Leighton, 33, was arrested on charges of fleeing the scene of a vehicle crash at 29446 Old Highway 20 at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 23.
- Mathew Bruno, 35, was arrested on charges of being a habitual traffic violator after he committed a traffic violation at 12:59 a.m. Sept. 24.
- Alexis Arndt, 22, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated following a crash in the area of Old U.S. 33 west of Ind. 19.
- Mark Amezquita, 21, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving without ever obtaining a license following a single-vehicle crash at 23611 C.R. 18 at 2:41 a.m. Sept 25.
- Juan Torrenos, 20, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving without ever obtaining a license around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 25.
- Christine Solano, 39, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and public nudity after she was found laying in a yard at 578 W. Hawthorne St., Bristol around 8 a.m. Sept. 25. According to officers, when Elkhart County deputies attempted to help her, Solano became belligerent and began kicking someone’s vehicle after disrobing and urinating in a yard.
- Nikki Strycker, 61, was arrested on charges of child solicitation among other related charges after Goshen officers were called to 415 N. Second St., in reference to Strycker allegedly attempting to solicit a 12-year-old girl around 7:26 p.m. Sept. 25. During the interview, Strycker admitted to arranging a meeting for sexual contact with the girl, as well as sending pornographic images to the person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.
AWOL
Pa-Nae Conner, 30, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21 and is considered AWOL.