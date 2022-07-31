Goshen Police responded to two reports of gunfire Saturday.
GPD Public Information Office Polly Hoover said by email Sunday that officers responded a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Clinton, having been dispatched to the location at 10:45 p.m.
“Officers did find shell casings,” Hoover said. “We are actively investigating.
Earlier, Goshen police were dispatched to the 400 block of Brookside Manor, 61180 C.R. 17, Goshen, at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in reference to sounds of gunfire in the area.
Upon arrival, officers reported finding shell casings in the 500 block of Brookside Manor.
No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
Jonathan Santos Ortiz, 37, 130
- 2 S. 14th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment following a traffic stop in the area of Pike and Main streets, Goshen, at 10:12 p.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
- A 17-year-old Elkhart boy was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard, Goshen, at 9:50 p.m. Friday. He was released to a family member pending a court date.
- Joshua Yoder, 43, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Saturday on charges of sexual assault and criminal confinement, after officers responded at 11:07 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Gra-Roy Drive to a reported burglary. Officers learned that another incident location was the 100 block of Denver Avenue. A victim reported pain and was taken to a local hospital. Yoder was taken to the ECJ.
- Spencer Coleman, 30, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of possession of a legend drug and marijuana at 5:34 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. He was released at the scene with a pending court date.
- Roberto Carbajal, 66, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after officers responded to 61108 C.R. 17 at 6:57 p.m. to report of a suspicious person in a vehicle. He was incarcerated at the ECJ.
- Stephen Johnson, 38, South Bend, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle at 3:05 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a traffic stop near the intersection of El
- khart Road and Lewis Street. He was taken tot he Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Jorge Rodriguez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:49 p.m. Friday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the parking lot of Crazy Man’s Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.
VEHICLE PURSUIT
• Goshen police were advised that Ligonier police were in pursuit of a dark-colored passenger car traveling northwest on U.S. 33, from C.R. 50, at 12:26 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle pursuit entered the Goshen city limits, and officers were called in to assist with the pursuit, which eventually ended in a property damage accident near Lincoln Avenue and Greene Road.
THEFTS
• Steve Aspy, operations manager for Forest River, 2012 Century Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:51 a.m. Friday to report that several towable recreational vehicles had been stolen from the company lot over the past couple of weeks.
• Melissa Davis, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:02 p.m. Friday to report that her bicycle was stolen while parked at 112 S. Seventh St., Goshen.
BURGLARIES
• Brian Thompson contacted Goshen police at 6:41 p.m. Friday to report the theft of his car and house keys from his residence in the 200 block of East Washington Street, Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- Chance Hutton, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:48 a.m. Friday to report that someone broke into his locked vehicle while it was parked at 410 Cross St., Goshen, in what he believed was an attempt to steal the vehicle.
- Matthew Martin contacted Goshen police at 9:19 a.m. Friday to report that someone broke into his locked vehicle while it was parked at 411 N. Ninth St., Goshen, in what he believed was an attempt to steal the vehicle.
- Elaine Earnhart, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:29 p.m. Friday to report that someone vandalized her vehicle while it was parked at 4363 Balsam Fir Lane, Elkhart.
- Vicki Boling, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:53 p.m. Friday to report that someone dam
- aged her vehicle while it was parked at 1010 N. Sixth St., Goshen.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Officers were made aware of a reported incident of possible rape and child molestation occurring approximately 28 years ago.
BOMB THREAT
• Goshen police were dispatched to Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., Goshen, at 12:20 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a bomb threat at the college. A search of the college following the report revealed nothing suspicious.
CRASH
- Alan Hilderbrand, 72, Granger, was injured in a single vehicle crash at 6:44 a.m. Sunday when the 2017 Jaguar he was driving went off C.R.10 north of the Indiana Toll Road and struck a tree. He reported pain and was taken to Memorial Hospital.