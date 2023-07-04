GOSHEN — A crash involving a semi and a car sent one to the hospital Monday evening.
According to Elkhart County deputies, at 5:08 p.m. Monday, Mark Chernugal, 50, of Dowagiac, Michigan, was traveling north on C.R. 17 in the eastmost northbound lanes toward the intersection of C.R. 17 and Ind. 119 in a 1999 International Model 9200 semi. Stanley Scherer, 90, of Goshen, was traveling east on Ind. 119 toward the intersection in a 2000 Toyota Camry. Chernugal and Scherer continued through the intersection at the same time and the front end of Scherer’s Camry struck the driver’s side of the truck portion of Chernugal’s semi, deputies reported.
Scherer was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a laceration to his head and head and neck pain.
Chernugal, who was reportedly uninjured, was issued a citation for disregarding a lighted signal.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Goshen police were called to a hit-and-run crash at Burger King, 4014 Elkhart Road, involving two cars at 5:44 p.m. Monday.
• Paula Knapp reported to Goshen police at 7:36 p.m. Monday that someone hit her passenger mirror with their driver door and left the scene without exchanging information at Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Lorenzo Robinson reported to Goshen police at 12:22 p.m. Monday that someone broke a window at his home at 1611 S. 10th St., while he was out of town for the weekend.
THEFT
Goshen police were called to 61108 C.R. 17 at 2:58 p.m. Monday for a report of a theft of a generator and cell phones by a known person.