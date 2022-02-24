Jorge Castillo, 19, 1206 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on preliminary charges of dealing in a schedule II controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Dewey and West avenues at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Following the traffic stop, officers also served a search warrant on his home, according to police.
Castillo was booked into the county jail.
ARREST REPORTS
• James Gaddey, 37, 801 Zollinger Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Ezra Avalos, 21, 423 N. Michigan St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Sevenths Street and Plymouth Avenue at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday. Avalos was released pending a court date.
• Nicole Weldy, 38, 403 E. Second St., North Manchester, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Kercher Road and South Main Street at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday. Weldy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was cited and released pending a court date.
• Oscar Salazar Monterrubio, 30, Mexico, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.
• Kimberly Schott, 49, 27437 Zentz Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 9 and C.R. 22 at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday. She was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Jennifer Hahn, South Bend, told Goshen police her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle while at the intersection of Lincolnway East and East Kercher Road at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.
THEFT REPORTS
• An employee of Dunkin Donuts, 1952 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday to report an attempted burglary.
• Anna Juarez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:21 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of two catalytic converters at 403 Kansas Drive.
• Steve Stephens, 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County police at 1:33 p.m. Monday to report the theft of speakers from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Sam Reschly, 13840 Shavano Peak Drive, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County police at 4 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone banged and kicked his garage door causing damage sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. Monday.
