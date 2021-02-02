An investigation into a theft report led to a case where an employee at a local trailer dealership allegedly took nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from the company and gambled it.
Scott Hagedorn, 55, of Elkhart, is charged with a Level 5 felony count of theft, facing accusations he stole the money from John’s Trailer Sales in Middlebury from 2016 into 2019.
The investigation began in March 2019 when Elkhart County police received a report from the company that money was missing from the sales of multiple trailers — deals closed by Hagedorn, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Company leaders showed police sales slips and documents which recorded sales in Hagedorn’s name and showed money was paid. But the company never received the money from Hagedorn, the affidavit shows.
The records showed about $727,167 had been lost between February 2016 and mid-March 2019. Hagedorn allegedly stole about $230,646 in 2016; about $252,819 in 2017; about $216,798 in 2018; and about $26,901 in the first quarter of 2019, according to the affidavit.
A company executive had confronted Hagedorn, and, in a recorded conversation, asked about the money, to which Hagedorn responded he had gambled it all. When confronted with the approximate amounts that had been taken in 2018 and 2019, Hagedorn allegedly replied, “I know,” the affidavit shows.
The case was filed Friday in Elkhart County Superior Court 2. A warrant has also been issued for Hagedorn’s arrest.
PURSUIT ARREST
A Michigan woman was arrested after allegedly leading state police on a two-county pursuit Monday evening that ended near Bristol.
Jaci Miller, 29, of Kalamazoo, is jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
After getting a heads up around 6 p.m. about an SUV speeding up U.S. 31 near the Marshall-St. Joseph County line, an Indiana State Police trooper caught up to the vehicle, driven by Miller, as it turned onto the U.S. 20 bypass near South Bend, the state police said in a news release.
The trooper attempted a traffic stop, and the SUV started to pull over. But instead of stopping, police said Miller sped off with troopers pursuing her on U.S. 20 into Elkhart County. Near C.R. 23, Miller’s SUV ran over stop sticks and her front tires deflated, police said. But she kept driving, leading police from U.S. 20 onto Ind. 15, and from there up to C.R. 14 before she stopped, according to the release.
Miller was taken into custody at the scene, police said, and then jailed in St. Joseph County.
ARRESTS
• Carlos Gallegos, 29, 56664 Arch Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R.s 18 and 17 around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
• Miguel Cardoso, 26, 2530 Stevens Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of violating court-ordered driving conditions following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Morelva Fuentes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a BB damaged the front window of her house, 1333 N. Chicago Ave., around 8:25 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Makayla Posey, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from her vehicle while she was working at Keystone RV, 2639 Lincolnway East, around 12:20 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday cases of theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred Jan. 27 and last Saturday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a case of theft that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Jan. 27.
DRUG REPORTS
• Elkhart County police received a report that a methamphetamine pipe was found in a trash can at Speedway, 18541 U.S. 20, near Goshen around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
• Staff at Elkhart County Community Corrections reported to Elkhart County police a work crew found a baggie containing apparent marijuana along the road in front of the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 12:10 p.m. Saturday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Jeffery Estep, 29, Bristol, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 9:55 a.m. last Friday.
