Rollover crash injures one
An 87-year-old Cromwell woman was injured in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on U.S. 33, near C.R. 146, 3 ½ miles south of Goshen at 8:42 a.m. Sunday.
Injured in the crash was Ruth Berry.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Berry was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass northwest on U.S. 33, from C.R. 146 and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went across the opposite lane of travel and left the road, where it then rolled over and came to a stop on its hood.
Berry was taken to a hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for driving too fast for the road conditions, deputies reported.
Three injured in crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Old U.S. 20 and Corwin Street at 5:28 p.m. Saturday.
Amanda Ahmed, 37, Niles, Michigan, was driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country west on Old U.S. 20 and turned south onto Corwin Street, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Chrysler collided into a 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora driven by Eugene Morrow, 36, Elkhart, which was headed east on Old U.S. 20, police reported.
Ahmed had neck and back pain, but refused medical treatment. A passenger, Scott Holley, 17, Elkhart, had neck and back pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. Morrow complained of shoulder pain but refused medical treatment.
Goshen woman injured in three-vehicle crash
A Goshen woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash on C.R. 38, east of C.R. 21, near Goshen at 11:36 a.m. Saturday.
A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Jasmine Davidson, 23, Goshen, was westbound on C.R. 38, when it collided with the rear of a 2009 Toyota Rav 4. The Rav 4, driven by Elvia Reina, 54, Goshen, was stopped in traffic facing west on C.R. 38. It collided with the rear of a 2008 Ford F150 driven by Rafailito Hernandez, 43, Milford.
Davidson complained of pain to her legs and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. Neither Reina nor Hernandez were injured.
Davidson was cited for following too closely.
ARRESTS
• Jesse Estes, 36, 920 S. 10th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:08 p.m. Friday on charges of resisting law enforcement causing injury and battery on a law enforcement officer, along with outstanding warrants from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Estes was arrested at South Sixth Street and East Purl Street.
Estes was also arrested on charges of residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy in a second incident at 1:08 p.m. that day at 524 S. Sixth St., police reported. The victim did not require medical attention, officers noted.
Estes was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Armando Zapien, 19, 509 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:48 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana at 1930 Lincolnway East. Zapien was released at the scene pending a court date.
• Jacob Carter, 27, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:54 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, on a charge of theft. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• HD Bengtsson, 47, 60345 Missouri Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:23 a.m. Saturday on a charge of shoplifting at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. He was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Jacobo Mora, 48, 1516 Hickory Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:44 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 2200 block of Elkhart Road. Mora was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Lloyd Aumack, 56, 1013 S. Ninth St., Apt. 3, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:28 a.m. Saturday on charges of counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine. According to Goshen police the manager of 7-Eleven, 1000 S. Main St., Goshen, called police about a person passing counterfeit money. When officers arrived they found Aumack, who was then taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Thomas Schlabach, 19, 16506 C.R. 34, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue at 6:14 p.m. Saturday. Schlabach was released at the scene pending a court date in Goshen City Court.
THEFTS
• Holle Munoz, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 7:51 a.m. Friday that someone stole items from a family member’s gravesite at Violett Cemetery.
• David J. Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:05 a.m. Friday the theft of a temporary license plate from his vehicle while it was parked at Mingucha Service Center, 402 E. Lincoln Ave.
• Magnus Gannondorf, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:05 p.m. Saturday that a moped was stolen from 208 E. Lincoln Ave. between Wednesday and Saturday.
• An employee of Lassus Gas Station reported to Goshen police at 2:38 a.m. Sunday that items were taken from the station, located at 1001 W. Pike St.
COUNTERFEIT
A Goshen Utilities employee at 203 S. Fifth St. reported to Goshen police at 9:20 a.m. Friday that a counterfeit bill had been given to them last week.
BATTERY
A Goshen woman reported she was battered in her home in the 1600 block of Aspen Drive at 4:22 p.m. Friday by a known person. She had pain but refused medical treatment.
VANDALISM
Tiffany Pacheco, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her vehicle was vandalized at 115 Walnut St., Goshen, by a known person at 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
