One teenager was injured while two others walked away with no reported injuries in a rollover crash in LaGrange Thursday morning.
Chase Rowlison, 16, Wolcottville, swerved the car he was driving to avoid striking another vehicle, lost control, and the car rolled about three times along C.R. 950 East near East 275 South around 7:45 a.m., LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Responders pulled Rowlison from the car, and he was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.
Two passengers in the car — a 15-year-old boy from Wolcottville and a 14-year-old boy from LaGrange — were treated by medics at the scene and then released to parents.
ARRESTS
• Heather Bailey, 24, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at North First and Pike streets around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Bailey was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Chris Damron, 49, 411 Edgewater Ave., Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A passenger in Damron’s vehicle, Paula Mcintosh, 34, Kendallville, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
• Katie Organ, 21, 116 N. Fifth St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Organ was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Merino Law Firm reported to Goshen police a pumpkin was thrown through a window at the business, 102 N. Main St., around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Elizabeth Resendiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief to her property, 1217 E. Lincoln Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARY
Tammy Erickson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a burglary to her garage in the 1700 block of Amberwood Drive around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
Goshen police received a report from Solomon Wiebe-Powell, Goshen, who said his bicycle was stolen from Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St. The report was made through the college’s crime reporting website around 6 a.m. Thursday.
CRASH
Police suspect alcohol helped contribute to a two-vehicle crash that injured four people in LaGrange Monday.
A pickup truck driven by David Stanley, LaGrange, crossed the center line of C.R. 100 South and collided with an SUV driven by Kristine Klopfenstein, South Milford, around 8 p.m., LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Klopfenstein was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, police said. Three passengers in her vehicle also went to the same hospital. Two girls, aged 14 and 15, were treated for a possible broken collar bone and pain, while Trent Klopfenstein, South Milford, was treated for a complaint of pain.
Stanley was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for broken ribs and a broken nose, police said.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jasmine Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the lot of MasterBrand Cabinets, 911 Eisenhower Drive South, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
