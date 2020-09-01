Two Elkhart men have been charged with holding up a 7-Eleven in Goshen more than three-and-a-half years ago.
Arden Jefferson and Dwayne Perkins Jr. each face a single Level 3 felony count of robbery in a case filed Tuesday.
The two allegedly robbed an employee at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven store, 2220 Elkhart Road, and then fled with cash on Jan. 12, 2017. The victim described both men as armed and wearing face coverings, a detective said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Police found a gun one of the suspects dropped outside the store and a stolen SUV abandoned and running nearby during the investigation. About an hour after the robbery, police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Pringle Drive, about a half-mile from the scene. That vehicle was then found at Kansas and Nebraska drives, the affidavit shows.
Searching the area, an officer spotted Jefferson walking through the parking lot of McDonald’s along Elkhart Road close to where the second stolen vehicle was recovered. The boots he wore matched those from the suspect descriptions in the robbery investigation. Jefferson told police in an interview he was in the area after spending the night at a woman’s apartment and was looking for a ride back to Elkhart, according to the affidavit
Meanwhile, a call led police to Perkins, who was barefoot, and another man in the laundry room of a building along Pringle Drive. The other man told police he’d been locked out of the same apartment Jefferson had claimed to spend the night in, and Perkins said his shoes were also locked in the apartment. Police searched the laundry room and found cash in a potted plant and under a bag in a trash can, the affidavit shows.
The woman in the apartment told police nobody spent the night at her place, police said.
During a search of the area, police found a shirt, a stocking hat and a glove along the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, plus colorful shoes along the 1900 block of Elkhart Road. The shoes were similar to the description of shoes worn by the second robbery suspect. A gun was also found along Lynwood Drive, near where the shoes were found, about two days after the robbery, the affidavit shows.
Jefferson’s DNA matched to the recovered shirt and stocking hat following testing on evidence. The testing also found the DNA profiles of other people on shirt and hat, which were the only items to qualify for statistical calculations, but those other’s weren’t known, according to the affidavit.
The investigation also revealed Jefferson and Perkins had both worked at the same McDonald’s restaurant.
The case was filed Tuesday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
COUNTERFEITING
Jose Benitez Tilley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police counterfeit cash was used at 7-Eleven, 1000 S. Main St., around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Kerri Rugg, 33, Angola, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1000 W. U.S. 20 in LaGrange around 10:35 p.m. Monday.
• Stephanie Whetten, 31, 180 Meadows, Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 24200 block of C.R. 20 in Elkhart around 6:25 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
Martha Whitaker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her house, 1013 S. Ninth St., around 5:20 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/DAMAGES
• Charles Pate, Goshen, reported to Goshen police vandalism to his house, 49 Winchester Trail, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
• Jose Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a suspect left threatening notes and damaged the back of his house, 60846 C.R. 21, sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday.
• Cynthia Maldonado, South Bend, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while parked in the lot at Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 3:40 p.m. Monday.
• Martha Galloway, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her damage to her house, 209 Enfield Lane, around 9:25 a.m. Monday.
• Thomas Randolph, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wheelchair was damaged while left outside near his driveway, 1310 Cedarbrook Court, around 8 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Sara Yoder reported to Elkhart County police a car struck her horse-drawn buggy on C.R. 37 near C.R. 146 south of Millersburg around 8:10 a.m. Monday. The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived, a report shows.
RECKLESS DRIVING
Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of reckless driving in the 600 block of South Main Street around 7 p.m. Monday.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
Fernanda Perez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a friend borrowed her car and has failed to return it.
REFUSAL TO LEAVE
Goshen police, responding to a call, found a man locked in a bathroom at Kauffman Park, 212 Prospect Ave., around 9:50 a.m. Monday. Police learned the man was intoxicated, and he was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, according to a report.
