An Elkhart man is accused of beating another man while robbing him in Goshen over the summer.
Justice Hoekstra, 21, is charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery resulting in bodily injury in a case filed Monday. Goshen police began investigating the incident July 26.
The victim alleged he was sitting in a car at a property along 29th Street when Hoekstra punched him in the head with brass knuckles through an open window. As the victim got out of the car, Hoekstra allegedly continued punching him, and then demanded he drop the money he was holding onto the ground. Hoekstra allegedly took the money and drove off in the victim’s car, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
When police caught up to Hoekstra and spoke to him, according to the affidavit, he said he did confront the victim, a person he knows, because he had some of his property. Hoekstra also claimed the victim wore the brass knuckles, but they fell off, and he then admitted he used the weapon to strike the victim. Hoekstra denied taking the car but couldn’t explain how he had the keys, the affidavit shows.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
PURSUIT
Goshen police assisted police from Kosciusko County in a pursuit that started in Milford and ended at South Main Street and East Plymouth Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
ARMED ROBBERY
Goshen police are investigating a report of an armed robbery after responding to 2665 Alpine Fir Lane around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Police also responded to a criminal mischief call at 2635 Alpine Fir Lane around the same time.
ARRESTS
• Joseph Roberson, 30, 27851 Woodview Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of theft of a license plate and driving with a suspended license as well as on a warrant following a traffic stop at 22887 C.R. 45 around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Lovell Hunter, 36, 58596 Helen St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at C.R. 21 and C.R. 38 around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• David Houghton, 59, 1868 S. Scarlet Maple Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespass after police said he violated a trespass order in the 14000 block of Farm House Drive in Middlebury around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 12-year-old juvenile on a charge of criminal mischief after responding to a call at Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The juvenile was released to a parent with a citation to appear in juvenile court.
THEFT
Staff at 7-Eleven reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2220 Elkhart Road, around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Fabian Navarro, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Lincolnway East and Egbert Avenue around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Merle Hochstedler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday he was the victim of a scam.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Christopher Dann, 40, Cabool, Missouri, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody on Oct. 2.
