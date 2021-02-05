A Columbia City man, already charged with robbery and burglary in separate cases, is jailed facing new charges from a police pursuit and manhunt in Milford.
James Barr, 36, allegedly fled from an Indiana State Police trooper when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle he was driving on Old Ind. 15 and Mock Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a news release shows. Police said Barr led the trooper during the pursuit as they drove north into Milford.
Barr lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an SUV at Main and Section streets. He then allegedly fled from the scene and ran through several yards, police said. Officers from area departments joined the state police in searching for the suspect, and he was eventually found hiding in a garage he’d allegedly broken into in the 200 block of South Higbee Street. Police said Barr had put on clothes he’d found in the garage over what he was already wearing.
The release shows Barr was caught by a K-9 unit before he was taken into custody. And as he was being transported to a hospital to be treated for the K-9’s bite, police said he spit in an officer’s face.
After being cleared from the hospital, the release shows Barr was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, residential entry, battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Barr allegedly had 111 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle.
In addition to the charges stemming from the pursuit, Barr was also arrested on warrants from two cases where he’s charged with robbery, battery, theft, burglary, intimidation and criminal mischief in Kosciusko County, as well as a case out of DeKalb County where he’s charged with child neglect and possession of a controlled substance.
ROBBERY
James Wieland, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was robbed by a person he didn’t know around 2:55 a.m. Friday. The report shows the location of the robbery was unknown. Wieland was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Joshua Branch, 33, 58272 Jefferson Ridge Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him slumped over in his vehicle on Jefferson Ridge Drive near U.S. 20 around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Brooke Hoover, 46, 2301 Lexington Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Caragana Court around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Hoover was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRASHES
• Garrett Skipper, South Bend, had an apparent medical issue while driving, and he blacked out, resulting in his van leaving the road and striking a corner of the Edward Jones Investments building, 1308 Elkhart Road, around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report. As part of the crash, police saw a flag pole was knocked down, and a pillar on the building was damaged.
Skipper was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. A passenger in the van, Floriberto Garcia, Goshen, was also taken to a hospital to be treated for back pain, police said.
• A minivan driven by Barbara Gaskill, Elkhart, struck a building after pulling into the lot of Creative Hair Fashions, 23325 U.S. 33, in Dunlap around 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Gaskill then reversed and struck a pole, damaging both the pole and the van, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gaskill was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
• The side mirror of a pickup truck driven by Dale Anglemyer, Goshen, struck the rear side of a U.S. Postal vehicle driven by Angela Yoder, Syracuse, as Anglemyer passed the vehicle on Bashor Road near Roxbury Park around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a report by Goshen police shows.
Yoder told police the impact caused her head to snap backward. She refused medical attention at the scene, but said she’d seek treatment elsewhere, according to the report.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Richard Helton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by an SUV at Elkhart and Bashor roads around 10:25 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the SUV left the scene without stopping to exchange information or report the crash.
• Goshen police responded to a crash at North Indiana and West Lincoln avenues around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene before police arrived. No injuries were reported.
• Tame Ka McClendon, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a car struck her vehicle at the 7-Eleven, 1000 S. Main St., and the driver then left the scene without stopping to exchange information around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male at Burger King, 1911 Lincolnway East, around 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Logan Baker, 27, homeless, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around midnight Thursday.
