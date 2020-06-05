A man alleged he was held up Thursday morning by a suspect in LaGrange County.
Wilbur Fry reported to Elkhart County police a person pointed a firearm at him and his wife and stole money from them along South 1110 West, between West 100 South and South 1075 West, northeast of Millersburg around 8:45 a.m.
The report was forwarded to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation, police said.
RAPE
Elkhart County police are investigating a rape that was reported around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report.
ARREST
John Perez Jr. and David Hardy, both of Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Brookside Manor around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY
Gregory Herring, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempt to break into his friend’s apartment, 525 E. Douglas St., around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Regina Lines, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a charging cord for her mobility scooter was stolen from Greencroft Communities, 1225 Greencroft Drive, around 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Thunder and Nicole Olson reported to Goshen police their 2014 Nissan Sentra was stolen from Lippert Components, 2703 College Ave., around 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Alejandra Morales Manrique, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her motorbike was stolen from a parking garage, 1113 Court Lane, around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Pep Auto reported to Goshen police a Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the lot, 1014 West Ave., around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday thefts that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on May 21 and 24.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Sarah Stilley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 1:45 a.m. Friday.
RUNAWAYS
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 13-year-old boy, two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 2 a.m. Friday.
• Jacobo Castillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 17-year-old daughter cut off her GPS ankle monitor and ran away from home in the 800 block of South 13th Street around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
A U.S. Postal worker reported to Goshen police a possible case of animal cruelty in the 700 block of South Eighth Street around noon Thursday.
FRAUD
• Sundra Kunze, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the unauthorized use of her debit card through a mobile video game around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Nancy Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she received a phone call with an attempt at fraudulent debit card activity around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
