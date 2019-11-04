A LaGrange man is jailed after police tased him to stop a robbery at a gas station in LaGrange Sunday night.
Steve Agular, 22, allegedly held up employees with a knife at Marathon, 419 S. Detroit St., around 9:20 p.m., LaGrange police said in a news release. Police arrived while Agular was still at the scene and worked to talk him into surrendering. He refused and also threw a screwdriver and other items from the store at officers, according to the release.
Police eventually used a Taser stun gun and pepper spray on Agular to end the situation and take him into custody.
Agular was jailed on charges of armed robbery, battery to law enforcement, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, police said.
ARRESTS
• Steven Brewer, 40, LaGrange was arrested by LaGrange police and jailed on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia as part of a drug investigation at his home, 1760 S. Ind. 9, around 10 p.m. Friday.
Police found nearly eight pounds of marijuana, 50 cultivated plants, as well as marijuana growing devices, during a search of Brewer’s home, police said in a news release.
• Adam Nicodemus, 46, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a vehicle he was riding in at Ind. 15 and Ind. 120 in Bristol around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Heather Bohm, 35, 1413 Valentines Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 15 in Dunlap around 6 p.m. Friday.
• Nathan Baker, 29, 23647 Broadway Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and false informing, as well as for two warrants, following a traffic stop at Indiana and Lincoln avenues in Goshen around 5 a.m. Friday.
POSSIBLE THEFT
Staff at T-Mobile reported to Goshen police a customer purchased two mobile phones from the store, 4542 Elkhart Road, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The transaction then disappeared from the company’s system after the customer left, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Staff at Cianbro Corp. reported to Goshen police several items were stolen from a work site, 1340 Sturgeon Point, around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Joseph Withrow, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police the license plate and ball hitch were stolen from his vehicle sometime between Oct. 28 and Friday.
BURGLARIES
• Kelsie Miller, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a power saw was stolen during a burglary to a home in the 11000 block of Fishers Pond around 4 a.m. Sunday.
• James Laughman reported to Elkhart County police about $1,466 worth of tools were stolen during a burglary to a barn at 23519 U.S. 33 sometime between 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
• Ahsaas Singh, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police about $100 in loose change was stolen during a burglary to his home in the 11000 block of Ind. 120 sometime between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.
DRUG POSSESSION
Staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center reported to Elkhart County police an illegal possession was found on a person at the facility, 201 Cottage Ave., in Goshen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
INTIMIDATION
Dereck Church, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County police a relative received intimidating text messages around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damaged a house in Elkhart Sunday.
Elkhart firefighters responded to the scene, 935 McDonald St., to find smoke coming from the front door around 7:20 p.m., the department said in a news release. Firefighters found the fire in a back living room and brought it under control in about a half hour.
Five people in the home escaped the blaze and weren’t injured, the release shows.
The department found the fire started accidentally, according to the release.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl left a facility in the 22000 block of C.R. 30 without permission around 11 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
A black Ford car left the scene of a four-vehicle crash at C.R. 45 and Walnut Street in Dunlap around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a report. The car was struck during the collision, and the driver left without providing information.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Megan Woodworth, 29, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody Oct. 29.
