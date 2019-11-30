Multiple arrests were reported in Goshen since Friday.
• Christina Fager, 19, homeless, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 8:37 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing after police were called to Key Bank, 221 N. Main St., in reference to a suspicious person.
• Lawrence Hansford, 44, homeless, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:21 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Greene roads.
• Brandy Wyman, 39, 19250 State Line Road, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:21 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Greene roads.
• Christopher Treacher, 25, 68718 Bois De Leo Drive, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:05 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 28 and C.R. 17.
• Kyle Wilken, 31, 15660 C.R. 10, Bristol, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 3:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of false informing and for an outstanding Noble County warrant following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 19 and Indiana Avenue.
• Angel Diaz Marcano, 38, 22481 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 1B, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 7:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft, after police were dispatched to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, in reference to a man and woman detained for shoplifting. Diaz Marcano was released with a pending court date.
• Maygle Molina, 37, 22481 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 1B, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 7:41 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft, after police were dispatched to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, in reference to a man and woman detained for shoplifting. Molina was released with a pending court date.
• Saul Rodriguez Jr., 39, 1103 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a charge of robbery after police were called to Constant Spring, 219 S. Main St, in reference to a robbery that happened to an identified person near the intersection of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
• Dustin Wright, 29, 302 N. Harrison St., Syracuse, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 12:41 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle and operating a vehicle while being suspended-prior following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Main Street.
BURGLARY
• An employee of Bethany Christian School, 2094 S. Main St., reported to Goshen police a burglary of the grounds shed around 8:37 a.m. Friday.
• On Friday, Adam Kauffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his residence in the 300 block of North Ninth Street was burglarized and his dog was the victim of animal cruelty sometime between Sept. 20 and Nov. 26.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
A Goshen man reported to Goshen police he heard approximately five sounds of gunfire around 11:59 p.m. Friday near the intersection of First Street and River Avenue.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
On Saturday, Ashley Meyerink, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized in the 1800 block of Tiffany Court during the overnight hours Friday.
