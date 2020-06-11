A Nappanee man is accused of molesting and raping a child multiple times over a period of about six years.
Jason Campbell, 45, is charged with a Level 3 felony count of rape, a Level 4 felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor, and Class A and Class C felony counts of child molesting in a case filed Wednesday.
Nappanee police began investigating in October 2019 after allegations were reported about incidents that occurred between June 2011 and March 2017.
According to incidents described to investigators, Campbell allegedly raped and fondled the victim at different times while the victim was around 14 years old or younger, details in the probable cause affidavit in the case show.
The Class A and Class C charges relate to alleged incidents that occurred before Indiana changed from an alphabetical classification system for felonies to the current numbered system in 2014.
The case against Campbell was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
CRASH
Allen Finke and Maryann Finke, both of Winamac, were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Goshen Wednesday evening.
Allen Finke told police he began driving his Jeep out of the Northern Pride car wash, 1828 Lincolnway East, when he said the vehicle’s accelerator became stuck as he shifted gears from the neutral to the drive position around 6:45 p.m., according to a police report.
The Jeep left the property and crashed into a nearby ditch, striking several trees and rocks, police said.
The Finkes were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for chest pains and were later released, the report shows.
ARRESTS
• Margaret Hall, 35, 611 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said she crashed a vehicle into a mailbox at one house and landscaping at a neighboring house in the 64000 block of Meadow Ridge Drive in Goshen around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Nicholas Schult, 25, 13260 C.R. 2, Middlebury, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement, battery to an officer and criminal recklessness with a vehicle, according to Elkhart County police. In a report, police responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that Schult had stolen a motorcycle. Following his arrest, the motorcycle was returned to its owner, police said.
INVESTIGATION
Goshen police seized a substance from a man after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle in a city parking lot, 214 S. Third St., around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. The man told police the substance was a controlled substance, a report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Derek Sabo, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a pickup truck was driven into his yard, 62491 Old C.R. 17, and left ruts around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Erik Zehring, Grovertown, reported to Goshen police his window was damaged at the construction site of the new Goshen Intermediate School, 925 Greene Road, around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
• Carlos Perez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police lights in his front yard were damaged, as well as trim on the front door of his home, 58170 Conor Court, sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and midnight Tuesday.
• Robert Mishler, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a house at 20211 Blue Heron Drive was spray painted sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Goshen police responded to a call about a burglary at a home, 214 E. Clinton St., around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation is underway.
• Kim Ross, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary at a house, 1114 Berkey Ave., around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
• Blanca Segura Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a break-in to a house, 21853 C.R. 45, around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. A neighbor scared the suspect away, a report shows.
THEFTS
• Goshen police received a report about a theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Adam Swick reported to Elkhart County police his 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from Eby Pines RV Park & Campground, 14583 Ind. 120, sometime between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male at an apartment at, 302 S. Seventh St., around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Steven Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday his identity was used to file a false unemployment claim.
• Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police a case of fraud at the store, 429 W. Pike St., around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Kendra Kidder, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of identity deception that occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday.
