A Middlebury teenager faces charges as an adult in a rape case.
Chandos Hickman, 17, was charged Thursday with a Level 1 felony count of rape and a Level 4 felony count of sexual battery.
Hickman is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, including choking the victim into unconsciousness, outside his home last September, Elkhart County police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case. Hickman was also said to have hit himself in the face with a wooden plank after choking the victim, according to the document.
The charges against Hickman were filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.
Molestation arrest
A Florida man who once lived in Nappanee is now jailed locally, facing charges in a child molestation case filed nearly 10 years ago.
Luis Viera, 32, of Starke, Florida, was booked into the Elkhart County Jail Wednesday after he was extradited from Florida, according to police and court information.
Viera is charged with Level C felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and child molesting that date back to 2010. The C felony fell under Indiana’s previous classification system for felonies. The system changed to the current numbered class levels in 2014.
Investigators allege he inappropriately touched two victims, who were teenagers at the time, at apparently different places in Nappanee in March 2010, according to Nappanee police in the probable cause affidavit in the case. The document indicates Viera, who was 22 at the time, had lived in an apartment in Nappanee.
The charges were filed, along with an arrest warrant, in November 2010, but the case had no further activity for a decade until this month.
Viera was arrested in Florida and booked Feb. 13 into the Bradford County Jail on charges of driving without a valid license and false informing, as well as for being an out-of-state fugitive, the jail’s information shows.
The Elkhart County warrant was considered served Wednesday when he was booked locally on a $20,000 bond. Viera is scheduled to appear at an initial hearing in the case in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 today, court information shows.
He also faces an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold while at the jail.
CRASHES
• A van driven by Gareth Troyer, of Goshen, left C.R. 22 and drove into the bank of a creek southwest of C.R. 29 near Goshen around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Troyer did not report any injuries. A passenger in the van, Teresa Troyer, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for torso pain and non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
• Kasandra Ortiz Velez, Goshen, lost control of the car she was driving as it slid in the 300 block of South Indiana Avenue. The car crossed the center line, struck a concrete retaining wall, bounced back across the road and went over the curb around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report by Goshen police.
Ortiz Velez and a passenger in the car, Jesus Rivera Rivera, of Goshen, told police they weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time. Their heads struck the windshield during the crash, police said.
Ortiz Velez and Rivera Rivera were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Daniel Bradford, 19, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of robbery, theft, battery, domestic battery and resisting arrest after police responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A police report shows Bradford with a South Bend address, while jail information lists his address as 619 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen.
At the scene, police also arrested a 15-year-old girl on charges of theft and resisting arrest. The girl was released to a relative.
• Donald Jefferson, 35, 424 E. Jefferson St., Apt. 2, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Pak-A-Sak, 112 W. Pike St., around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. Jefferson was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a burglary in progress at a house, 312 Middlebury St., around 11 a.m. Wednesday. At the scene, police found a 36-year-old Goshen man who wanted to harm himself. The man was taken to Goshen Hospital for evaluation, police said in a report.
COUNTERFEITING
Bethany Siedl, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used at Wendy’s, 2929 Ferndale Road, around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Ulises Galvan Munoz, of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was taken from his pickup truck while it was parked at a house, 53302 Pine Brook Dr., sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Mary Moleski, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a diamond ring was stolen from her house, 57153 Garnet Lane, sometime possibly Monday morning, according to a report.
• Marcia Gould, of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police last Friday that $6,000 was stolen from her employer’s bank account after she let an unknown person remotely take control of her laptop to fix it.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Vada Osborne Jr., 34, of Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Monday.
