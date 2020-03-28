A Bristol man faces allegations he raped a woman during a New Year celebration at his home.
Benjamin Miller, 42, was charged with a Level 3 felony count of rape Friday.
The victim told Elkhart County police in January that Miller sexually assaulted her while she was asleep after a night of drinking alcohol shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, according to details police provided in a probable cause statement.
The victim also alleged Miller had touched her inappropriately at times over the previous few weeks, the affidavit shows.
Police later interviewed Miller, who admitted having sex with the woman, but said he stopped when he realized what he was doing. He expressed remorse, police said in the affidavit.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.
LOCK BOX THEFT
Elkhart County police are investigating allegations a home health care provider stole several thousand dollars from a woman near Elkhart.
Carrolyn Kemery told police Thursday she suspected a person stole a lock box with about $70,000 inside from her apartment at Arbor Lakes, 22354 Breakwater Drive, sometime between 1:45 p.m. March 3 and 4:45 p.m. March 10.
The person was at the apartment to provide health care services, a police report shows.
BURGLARY
Steven Chupp, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday industrial paint items were stolen during a burglary at Superior Finish, 72014 C.R. 23, New Paris, sometime between March 21 and 22.
THEFT
Mason Mast, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a gun was stolen from his house at Brookside Manor sometime between March 21 and Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Cody Coleman, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle while it was parked in the 900 block of Highland Drive around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.
• Jamie Seitz, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police her car was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a 16-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen.
