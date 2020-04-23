A Minnesota man allegedly claimed he thought he was in a race following a high-speed police pursuit Wednesday night on the Indiana Toll Road.
Musab Alhussein, 25, is jailed in Elkhart County on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Indiana State Police troopers initially clocked Alhussein driving at more than 120 mph near the highway’s 96 mile marker — near the exit to C.R. 17 in Elkhart County — around 9:20 p.m., the ISP said in a news release.
Alhussein allegedly refused to pull over for a traffic stop, and led police on the pursuit westbound at more than 100 mph. He also apparently turned off his lights at one time, the release shows.
He then dodged a set of stop sticks in St. Joseph County, but ran over another set several miles later. Tires busted, Alhussein’s car stopped near mile marker 71 near South Bend, according to the release.
As he was taken into custody, Alhussein told troopers he didn’t stop because he thought they wanted to race, police said in the release.
FIRE
Fire destroyed a barn Wednesday evening near Goshen.
Concord firefighters responded to the scene at 60215 Missouri Ave. at close to 7 p.m. after a passer-by saw the blaze from nearby C.R. 17 and reported it, Concord fire chief Phil Sumpter said.
Crews from the Goshen, Baugo, Harrison and Jefferson departments assisted in the approximately three-hour operation, and Sumpter estimated about 30 to 40 firefighters were at the scene.
The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes to an hour. Crews cleared the scene about two hours later after fully extinguishing the blaze, checking for hot spots and performing other duties.
No injuries were reported.
Sumpter said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CRASH
A Goshen woman is accused of running a stop sign before crashing into a vehicle, injuring the other driver, Wednesday night near Wakarusa.
Iris Mederos, Goshen, disregarded a stop sign at C.R. 9 and C.R. 38, and the SUV she drove collided with an SUV driven by Carmen Mendez, Goshen, around 9:50 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Mendez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a possible broken leg, police said.
Mederos was checked for a complaint of pain. She was also cited for the stop sign offense, the release shows.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Alegacy McBride, 18, 625 Simpson Ave., Elkhart, and three juveniles were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4204 Elkhart Road, around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. McBride and the juveniles were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Nicholas Washburn, 25, and Jenna Nine, 32, were arrested by Elkhart County police each on charges of possession of heroin and possession of hypodermic needles following a traffic stop at C.R. 5 and C.R. 6 in Elkhart around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Washburn and Nine were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Fernando Ocobachi was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at C.R. 23 and Ind. 15 north of Goshen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Ocobachi was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFT
Staff at Goshen Motors reported to Goshen police a trailer was stolen from the lot, 3220 Elkhart Road, around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at Timberbrook Mobile Home Community reported to Elkhart County police six new homes were spray painted at the community, 54686 C.R. 19, in Bristol sometime between April 17 and 1 p.m. Tuesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued trespassing warnings to three people after responding to a call in the 800 block of East Kercher Road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Madalyn Metzger, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between April 16 and 9:10 p.m. Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Charles Ickes, 39, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 3 p.m. Monday.
