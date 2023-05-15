A vehicle pursuit reportedly hit 100 mph along U.S. 20 east of Ash Road in Osceola at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, before ending in a foot pursuit.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, William Kenneth Beam, 56, Elkhart, was the driver of a vehicle deputies tried to stop on U.S. 20 that was traveling 100 mph. The pursuit ended on Sterling Avenue, north of Lusher Avenue in Elkhart, and Beam reportedly fled from the vehicle on foot. He then reportedly barricaded himself in a camper. Beam was arrested on charges of reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, driving a license status of habitual traffic violator and violation of driving conditions. He was incarcerated at Elkhart County.
ARRESTS
• Jaren Yoder, 22, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:22 p.m. May 11 on charges driving a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was stopped for traffic violations on U.S. 33 at Sunnyside Avenue. He was reportedly found to be intoxicated. Yoder was also reportedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Abdul Alshahrani, 32, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle having a driver's license status of habitual traffic violator for life, neglect of dependent and leaving the scene of an injury crash at 9:46 a.m. Sunday after crashing into a mailbox, a cable box, and a residence at 24912 C.R. 6, Elkhart, according to a report from the sheriff's office. Alshahrani was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Theresa Ann Morris, 63, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash at 1:40 p.m. Friday. Police said Morris ran off the roadway in her vehicle, striking Chuco Dominguez, who was riding a bicycle north on C.R. 10, with her car. A vehicle followed her and blocked her vehicle in with other motorists at the intersection of Nappanee Street and California Road, the report reads. She was allegedly found to be intoxicated. Dominguez was transported to the hospital for medical treatment for pain. Morris was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Lad Letherman, 59, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 4:58 p.m. Friday after officers initiated at traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 20, Goshen.
• Fernando Galvan, 26, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6 a.m. Sunday after officers initiated a traffic stop at Hively Avenue and Morehouse Avenue in Elkhart. Galvan was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Oscar Lopez, 37, Elkhart was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3:40 a.m. Sunday after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the 56000 block of C.R. 17 in Elkhart. Lopez was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
• Goshen police officers initiated a traffic stop at 2:17 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Summer Street for a traffic violation. The known man fled on foot and was unable to be located, according to the report.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Laura Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:28 p.m. May 11 that a semi hit a 2015 Chevy pickup truck she was driving and the driver fled north on Ind. 15 near C.R. 46, Goshen.
• James Parker reported to Elkhart County deputies on Friday that a gray Ford pickup pulling a trailer crashed into his company’s dump truck at Ind. 120 and Ind. 13 in Middlebury. The pick up truck left the scene.
POINTING A FIREARM
Elkhart County deputies are investigating a report that a man was battered by someone he knows. That person then pointed a firearm at him, threatening to kill on him the side of the roadway in the 53000 block of C.R. 7, Elkhart.
BURGLARY
• Lorenzo Robinson reported to Goshen police at 5:30 p.m. Sunday a burglary of his home at 1611 S. 10th St. He also reported his windows being shot by a BB gun.
• Carl Johnson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 13 and 15 someone forcibly entered his storage unit at 54401 Independence St., No. 124, Elkhart, and stole multiple household items estimated at $1,950 in value.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Chad Rinehart reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9 p.m. Sunday that someone destroyed his glass front door at 23131 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
• Taelia Kyles reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 and 9:09 p.m. someone broke a window on her home at 53141 Hill Top Drive, Middlebury.
THEFT
Randy Tony reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:44 p.m. Friday that someone he knew stole an item off his porch at 20714 C.R. 20, Goshen.
SHOPLIFTING
An employee of Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:15 p.m. Sunday a theft by a man and a woman.