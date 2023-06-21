A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after Goshen police said he led them on a pursuit that ended in a crash.
According to a Goshen police report, Douglas B. Jordan, 35, 2057 S. Julian Drive, was in a stolen car when he was originally stopped at Main Street and Waterford Mills Parkway in Goshen at 1:27 p.m. Monday. But then he reportedly fled from officers and crashed the car in the area of Seventh and Madison streets. Jordan faces multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. A hold was also placed on him for a parole violation. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
His passenger was arrested on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Pedestrian injured in crash
A pedestrian in a crosswalk on Pike Street in Goshen was struck and injured by a vehicle at 9:21 a.m. Wednesday.
Injured in the crash was Winston E. Wakeland Sr., 73, Goshen.
According to a Goshen police report, Wakeland was headed south across Pike Street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2009 Saturn Aura driven by Jason R. Dubois, 19, Goshen. Dubois was attempting to make a left turn from Main Street onto Pike Street and did not see Wakeland in the crosswalk, the report reads. Both men reported to police they had a green light.
Wakeland was knocked to the pavement and sustained an injury to his right shoulder and had neck pain. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.
ARRESTS
• Kaedyn Harter, 33, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:37 p.m. Sunday at 20211 Blue Heron Drive, Elkhart, for reportedly violating an active protective order. Harter was taken to the Elkhart County Jail on charges of invasion of privacy and stalking.
• Carolina Hernandez Islas, 28, 1401 Red Blossom Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving with the status of being a habitual traffic violator. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Paul Lundy, 35, 26275 Leland Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday on outstanding warrants. Officers also said they found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, which he was also charged with. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dillion Hiatt, 23, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:03 p.m. Monday on a charge of domestic battery. The arrest took place in the 26000 block of Alpine Fir Lane. The victim declined medical treatment for her injuries. Hiatt was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Monica Lomas, 58096 Goldenrod Trail, Goshen, was cited by Goshen police on a charge of shoplifting from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 3:45 p.m. Monday and was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Sorin Johnson, 1375 Park 33 Blvd., Apt 1412, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at 10:21 p.m. Monday after reportedly stealing nearly $50 in alcohol from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. Johnson was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Melissa Garza, 38, Texas, and Valfredo Lopez, 44, 209 S. Ninth St., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic battery at 112 S. Seventh St., Goshen. They were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Trula Mishler, New Paris, reported a vehicle crashed into her vehicle in the 1100 block of South Main Street in Goshen at 1:27 p.m. Monday and left the scene, according to a Goshen police report.
AWOL
David Hubbard, 54, Elkhart, is considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen. He reportedly failed to return to custody by 3 a.m. June 19.
FRAUD
Gary Kelly of Elkhart, reported someone used his debit card information to make purchases at various merchants in Elkhart between June 1 and Tuesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
GUNFIRE REPORTED
Gunfire was reported at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 60000 block of C.R. 113, Elkhart, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.