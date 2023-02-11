Marco Adame-Martinez, 30, 25615 Meadow Oak Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:39 a.m. Saturday following a pursuit. According to a Goshen police report, police attempted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction at Elkhart Road and Westwood Drive. A pursuit ensued. He was stopped and was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• A 14-year-old was arrested by Goshen police at 11:45 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. According to a Goshen Police Department report, officers were working security at Elkhart Freshman Academy, 1 Blazer Blvd., Elkhart, when the teen was arrested. The teen was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center and was later released to a parent.
• Darriana James, 24, 2644 Ashton Pines Drive, was arrested by Goshen police at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 11:47 a.m. Friday on a charge of theft. She was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• A 16-year-old was arrested by Goshen police at 3:26 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana while at 401 Lincolnway East. The teen was taken to the Elkhart Juvenile Detention Center and then later released to a parent.
• Carmen Mendoza, 67, 595 W. Stone Hill Road, Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:10 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft. Mendoza was arrested at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, and was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Travis Johnson, 45, 5501 S. 1100 West, Westville, was arrested by Goshen police at 8 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon in the 800 block of Skyview Drive. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
RAPE
Two runaways from Bashor Home reported a rape when Goshen police located them at 8:37 a.m. Friday. The rape reportedly occurred in the 700 block of South 14th Street.
THEFTS
• A license plate was stolen from the vehicle of Marcelino Rodes, Goshen, sometime late Thursday in the 300 block of Oakland Ave., Goshen, according to a Goshen police report.
• T-shirts were stolen from a store at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 8:17 p.m. Friday, according to Goshen police.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Several vehicles were keyed at Ashton Pines apartments, 2645 Alpine Fir Lane, overnight Thursday into Friday, according to a Goshen police report.
LEAVING THE SCENE
• Joshua Hostetler, Shipshewana, reported to Goshen police at 1:56 p.m. Friday that his vehicle was involved in a crash and the other driver left the scene without providing information. The crash occurred in the 400 block of West Pike Street.