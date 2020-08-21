A Goshen man is jailed after crashing a stolen truck during a police pursuit Thursday night near South Bend.
Jared Hilty, 29, led police on the pursuit after Indiana State Police troopers, along with Marshall County Drug Task Force members, converged on him at a gas station at Kern Road and U.S. 931 in South Bend. Police had been investigating the theft of a pickup truck out of Bremen, and they located it at the gas station, according to a news release.
Police said Hilty fled by driving the truck in the opposite lanes of U.S. 931 and caused a state trooper to swerve his cruiser off the road, the release shows. At about Roycroft Drive, Hilty's vehicle left the road, drove through a soybean field and struck a tree. The truck caught fire as Hilty fled the scene on foot, the news release shows.
He was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said. Hilty was jailed in St. Joseph County on charges of criminal recklessness, theft, resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license, as well as a warrant out of Elkhart County.
CRASH
An infant was taken to a hospital after a bicycle was struck Thursday night near Goshen.
The bicycle, ridden by Stanton Ramer, Goshen, was rear-ended by a car driven by Janelle Bergman, Goshen, on C.R. 13 north of C.R. 142 around 8:15 p.m. A 10-month-old child was thrown from the bike during the collision, according to Elkhart County police in a news release.
The child was conscious and breathing after the crash, police said. A helicopter airlifted the infant to a hospital in Fort Wayne for an evaluation.
INTIMIDATION
Chris Gomez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person yelled racial slurs and threatened him at a house, 628 S. Seventh St., around 4 p.m. Thursday.
FIRES
• Goshen firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of a house, 2106½ Bashor Road, around 10:05 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the fire caused minor damage. No injuries were reported.
• Goshen police and firefighters responded to a call about smoke coming from an alley doorway at The Elks, 220 N. Main St., around 5:50 p.m. Thursday. A small fire was found on the doorway and was quickly extinguished, police said in a report.
ARRESTS
• Phillip Morgan, 36, and Carrie Morgan, 41, both of 519 New York St., were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a fight at their house around 2:35 a.m. Friday.
• Krystal Short, 30, 602 Jay St., Ligonier, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and identity deception, as well as for warrants out of LaGrange and Noble counties following a traffic stop Thursday in the area of 4000 S. Ind. 5 near Topeka.
• Nicole Oliver, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of hypodermic needles and possession of marijuana as well as for warrants in Indiana and Michigan following a traffic stop at East Lincoln Avenue and Logan Street around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
• Anita Borowiec, 43, 22492 Blossom Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Borowiec was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Rachel Belcher, 36, Rochester, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe following a traffic stop at Elkhart Road and Summer Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
A passenger with Belcher, Kenneth Jessie, 40, Mishawaka, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adam Bauer, 31, 51167 C.R. 19, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender around 5 p.m. Thursday.
• Justin Gayheart, 38, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of identity deception as well as for a warrant after police said he lied about who he was several times as they served a warrant Thursday at 4325 N. 230 East in Howe.
BATTERY
Timothy Arnold reported to Goshen police he was battered by a person at a house, 918 N. Sixth St., around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Linda Neff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a flag was stolen from the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St., possibly sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
• Luis Alberto Rosandes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a license plate was stolen from his wife’s vehicle while it was parked at a house, 919 S. 11th St., around 5:55 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Menards reported to Goshen police the theft of a security camera system from the store, 1925 Lincolnway East, around 2:05 p.m. Thursday.
• Juan Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police tools were stolen from his trailer at a house, 1002 Colorado St., sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
• Leon Lehman, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his house, 12612 Pine Cone Drive, sometime between 1:30 a.m. Aug. 14 and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
David Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized at 3125 Maple City Drive around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Charlotte Brazeal, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 500 N. Main St. around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
IDENTITY THEFT
Elkhart County police forwarded to Goshen police Thursday a report of identity theft made by a Goshen resident online.
