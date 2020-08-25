A local protester alleged her vehicle was damaged in Goshen.
Lori Arnold reported to Goshen police lug nuts were loosened, causing a tire on her pickup truck to come off as she drove in the area of 198 W. Pike St. around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Arnold also reported to police around 7:05 p.m. that ongoing issues have been escalating at her home in the 600 block of South Main Street within the last several days.
Arnold has staged a solo protest in her yard since June with signs declaring support for police and the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency, as well as opposing the Black Lives Matter organization. She has faced opposition for her signs, and has reported several cases of theft, vandalism and harassment since June.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Shroyer, 36, 124 E. Plymouth St., Bremen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:35 p.m. Monday. Shroyer was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jessica Janosky, 33, 817 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5:55 p.m. Monday.
COUNTERFEITING
Elkhart County police are investigating an incident in which counterfeit money was found Monday as a person was being booked into the Elkhart County Jail.
BATTERY
Jonathan Parker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of battery in the 700 block of West Pike Street around 4:45 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Tina Jones, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home, 803 N. Sixth St., around 6:10 p.m. Monday.
• Tonita Rivas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen during a burglary to her garage, 205 N. Eighth St., around 9:55 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Lorena Vazquez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police bicycles were stolen from her property, 62 Winchester Trail, around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
• Bruce Graybill, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a garbage container was stolen from the alley behind his house, 311 S. Sixth St., around 1:20 p.m. Monday.
• Noelle Pate, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two bicycles were stolen from outside her house, 49 Winchester Trail, around 8:25 a.m. Monday.
• Amy Reinert reported to Elkhart County police a bicycle was stolen off the back rack of her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 22294 Fireside Drive, in Goshen sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Mega Liquor & Smoke reported to Goshen police Monday alcohol was stolen from the store, 1917 Elkhart Road, on Aug. 19.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Zachary Connett, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the tires of his vehicle were slashed at a house, 1012 N. Sixth St., around 8:25 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Yesenia Aguilar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her car was struck by a vehicle while it was parked in the 2400 block of East Kercher Road during the day Monday. Aguilar told police the driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Andrew Clark, 40, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
