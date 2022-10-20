An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Nikole Schoonover, 27, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle north on Ind. 15 when she failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped in the roadway ahead of her while waiting to turn west onto Jefferson Lane.
Schoonover was transported to the hospital for treatment of stomach pain resulting from the collision and to be checked out due to being 30 weeks pregnant.
The driver of the second vehicle, Feliz Mendoza Bernal, 61, Monterey, was uninjured.
Schoonover was cited for following too closely and failure to use a safety belt.
ARRESTS
• Xander Malagon-Cervantes, 23, 23939 C.R. 16, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Rieth Boulevard and C.R. 17 in Goshen at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Anthony Lopez, 24, 508 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue in Goshen at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Delores Reiff contacted Elkhart County deputies to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 54411 Leslie Court, Elkhart, sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
THEFT
• A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday to report an incident of shoplifting involving the theft of several bottles of alcoholic beverages.
• Steven Dickson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole a ring from a property at 57531 C.R. 18, Goshen.
• Daniel Wilson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a handgun from his vehicle while it was parked at 53629 Woodard Court, Elkhart, sometime during the overnight hours.
BURGLARY
• Leon Martin contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered his workplace at Harrison Christian School, 64784 C.R. 11, Goshen, through a window and proceeded to graffiti a bathroom and steal his yellow and black cordless DeWalt drill sometime between 9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 3 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Jennifer Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 to report that her personal identifying information had been used by someone to open various loans and make various purchases in her name. Smith noted that while she resides in Elkhart County, the offenses occurred in St. Joseph and Cass counties, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Douglas Street in Goshen at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of vandalism to the Millrace Canal footbridge.