A pregnant Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:18 p.m. Thursday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jessica Chapa, Goshen, was driving her vehicle east on the U.S. 20 on-ramp from Ind. 19 when a second vehicle failed to yield the right of way and entered the lane ahead of her, causing her to apply her brakes to avoid colliding with the vehicle. A third vehicle that had been traveling behind Chapa then collided with the rear of her vehicle, according to the report.
Chapa was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of back pain and to be checked out due to being pregnant.
The driver of the third vehicle, Douglas Coddens, South Bend, was uninjured.
OTHER CRASHES
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Alyssa Campos, 30, 23922 Dahlia Court, Elkhart, was stopped in her vehicle facing west on West Lincoln Avenue waiting for a car in front of her to turn when a second vehicle traveling west on West Lincoln Avenue behind her collided with the rear of her vehicle. Campos complained of chest pain resulting from the collision. A passenger in her vehicle, Juliet Mares, 22, 544 Brookside Manor, Goshen, complained of neck pain. The driver of the second vehicle, Briana Valderrama, 17, 21427 C.R. 36, Goshen, was uninjured. The primary factor of the crash was listed as unsafe speed by Valderrama.
• A Granger woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:54 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Sarah Jones, 44, Granger, was driving her vehicle east on C.R. 6, east of Ash Road, when a second vehicle pulled out onto C.R. 6 from a private drive and collided with Jones’ vehicle. Jones and the driver of the second vehicle, Jennifer Luster-Bartz, 43, Elkhart, were uninjured. A passenger in Jones’ vehicle, Megan Jones, 20, Granger, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of a right hand laceration resulting from the collision.
ARRESTS
• Keith Stafford, 29, 22091 Wabash Ave., Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of burglary while at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen, at 12:52 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Radames Otero Taguatigua, 39, 2437 Southdale Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of an altered dealer license plate and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and Beaver Lane in Goshen at 4:37 p.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.
• Brian Vandenberg, 45, 308 W. Division St., Belding, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury following a crash at the intersection of Greene Road and Clinton Street in Goshen at 10:32 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Elena Suarez Lujan, 22, 15978 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 10:28 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ali Ghaleb, 22, 2202 1/2 Collage Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of North Fifth and East Pike streets in Goshen at 11:42 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jade Ross, 39, 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery via bodily waste and intimidation while at her home at 7:32 a.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jeffery Neal, 23, 1625 Medora St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on U.S. 33, south of Lewis Street, at 10:05 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Jeanne Liechty, 431 Westwood Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:10 a.m. Thursday to report that her mailbox was destroyed by a vehicle that then fled the scene without stopping to provide contact information.
• Gary Base, Cromwell, contacted Goshen police at 11:50 a.m. Thursday to report being involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 2100 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen.
THEFT
• Odalis Torres contacted Goshen police at 5:59 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of clothing and her wallet from out of her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 405 Arbor Court, Goshen.
• A representative of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:50 p.m. Thursday to report an incident of shoplifting.
• Trevor Bontrager contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole cash from his wallet while he was at 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen.
• Brittany Primm contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:29 a.m. Thursday to report that someone entered her vehicle and stole various items while it was parked at 52067 Delta Court, Elkhart, between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
AUTO THEFT
• Estrella Clark contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:14 a.m. Thursday to report that her 2014 Dodge Caravan was stolen while parked at 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, between 8 and 10 a.m. Thursday.
ROBBERY
• A 67-year-old man reported he was robbed at gunpoint while working at 7/11, 30955 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 2:13 a.m. Friday. The suspect stole $170 in cash and cigarettes from behind the counter, Elkhart County investigators reported.
BURGLARY
• Joshua Bland, 23214 First St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into his home and stole his daughter’s toys, a cat and an air fryer between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Marko Mahony contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered a job site at 29648 C.R. 1, Granger, and stole several tools and reams of carpet.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Goshen police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Wynnewood Court in Goshen at 3:29 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of an open door. Upon arrival, police reported finding two doors that had been forced open.
FRAUD
• Lexus Harringer, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred between 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 2 a.m. Aug. 25.
• Collin Miller, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:07 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred at approximately 7:35 a.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Desaray Lee contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone kicked her vehicle’s door causing damage while it was parked at 30539 North Shore Drive, Elkhart.