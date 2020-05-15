The Goshen Fire Department responded to a possible fire at a house Thursday evening.
Firefighters arrived at the scene, 112 S. Seventh St., around 6 p.m.
Chief Fire Inspector Scott Thomas, citing a report, said there was virtually no damage to the home, and firefighters were likely called there as a precaution.
He estimated crews were at the scene for less than 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
CRASH
A minivan driven by Angela Drummond, Middlebury, collided with a van driven by Lavon Miller, Goshen, as Drummond turned left from C.R. 12 into a private drive east of C.R. 35 around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A mailbox was also damaged in the crash, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Drummond and a 15-year-old passenger in her van were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries, police said.
Miller did not report any injuries.
Police also cited Drummond for failing to yield the right of way to Miller’s vehicle, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Christopher Longacre, 45, 985 Heritage Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Old U.S. 33 and Ash Road in Osceola around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Joshua Konkolis, 26, Three Rivers, Michigan, and Grant Webb, 35, South Bend, were arrested by Bristol police a following a traffic stop at C.R. 23 and Brewster Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday. Konkolis and Webb were driving separate vehicles, and were then pulled over around the same time after police saw them follow each other out of a parking lot, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
Konkolis was jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Webb was jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua Arroyo, 27, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana around 2:10 p.m. Thursday. Police attempted to stop the vehicle Arroyo was driving at U.S. 33 and Ferndale Road, but Arroyo didn’t pull over immediately. He was arrested on U.S. 33 near Lewis Street in Dunlap, according to a police report. Arroyo was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Travis Hill, 28, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 in Bristol around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.
• Bryan Moscoso, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of East Berkshire Court Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Anthony Kiser, Goshen, reported to Goshen police several tools were stolen during a burglary to his garage, 1009 N. Seventh St., around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
• Destiny McClane, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home, 201 S. 28th St., that occurred sometime between Monday and Thursday. Police said there was no forced entry.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a call that a license plate was stolen from a parked vehicle at Walnut Hill Daycare, 1700 Shasta Drive, around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Luke Birky, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a Terra Trak tricycle was stolen from Greencroft, 1300 Greencroft Drive, around 1 p.m. Thursday.
• Daniel Faulkner, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday the license plate was stolen from his vehicle sometime within the past three months.
BATTERY
Sharron Lucas, Goshen, reported to the Goshen police Thursday a battery that occurred April 24 in the 600 block of River Avenue.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Police found the teen and returned him to Bashor.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jonathan Bontrager, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 600 block of Lincolnway East around 10 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene, apparently without stopping to exchange information.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 45-year-old man at a property in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Friday.
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 37-year-old man at a property in the 1000 block of South Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
