POLICE NEWS: Police vehicle struck en route to call; officer injured

A Goshen police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash during an emergency response Tuesday morning.
A police SUV driven by Officer G. Stuart Smith struck a car driven by Riley Babcock, Goshen, at Fifth Street and East Lincoln Avenue around 9 a.m., police said in a report.
Babcock told police he had stopped on Lincoln for a red light when he saw a squad car turn left from Fifth Street with sirens on in response to a call. Smith’s SUV was following the first squad car on the same call, but Babcock said he didn’t see the vehicle or hear its siren. The light turned green, he accelerated and was struck by the SUV, the report shows.
Smith said his lights and sirens were activated as he reached the intersection, but he didn’t see Babcock’s car. One witness said they saw Smith’s lights and sirens, and other witnesses said they heard the siren prior to the crash, the report shows.
Smith was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for neck pain. He was also tested for drug and alcohol use as part of procedure. Results of a breath test came back clean, police said.
Babcock was treated at the scene for a bruised leg. He was also cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
GAS ODOR PROMPTED HIGH SCHOOL EVACUATION
The smell of natural gas caused staff and students at Goshen High School to evacuate the building for a brief period Wednesday morning.
Goshen firefighters responded to the call around 11 a.m. and worked with Nipsco and school maintenance personnel to find the source of the odor. They traced it to a kitchen appliance in the Family and Consumer Science classroom, Goshen Community Schools staff said in a Facebook post.
The situation was resolved, and students and staff were cleared to return to the building around noon.
CRASHES
• A moped driven by Anthony Kiser, Goshen, struck a delivery van driven by Paisley Blackburn, Plymouth, at Adams and 12th streets around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Kiser was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury. Blackburn did not report any injuries, police said.
• Fanny Miller, Goshen, told police she fell asleep while driving a car around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle left Clinton Street and struck a tree near Tulip Boulevard, Goshen police said in a report.
Miller was treated at the scene for leg pain.
• A pickup truck driven by Elwood Gustafson, Bristol, turned from C.R. 23 onto U.S. 20, pulling into the path of a van driven by Milton Otto, LaGrange, and the vehicles collided around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release by Elkhart County police.
Otto and a passenger in his van, a 15-year-old boy from LaGrange, were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Gustafson did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
• Maria Fonseca-Villalobos, 46, 420 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Brandon Boggs, 32, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting arrest as well as for warrants after police stopped him in the area of Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Staff at Greencroft reported to Goshen police an employee signature was forged and narcotic medication was taken from the retirement facility, 1225 Greencroft Dr., around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Mariana Strizheus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her daughter’s iPhone was stolen from Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Weigand Construction reported to Goshen police the theft of power tools from a job site at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
• Pablo Reyes, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1012 Van Gilst Dr., around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jonathan Lehman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his wallet was stolen from his truck while it was parked at a home, 1016 Van Gilst Dr., around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
• Jay Geyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a storage unit was burglarized at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Dr. North, around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Steven Ramirez reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck his vehicle at Gindor Inc., 66101 U.S. 33, Goshen, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle apparently left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jasmine Brooks reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday her car door was kicked while the car was parked Saturday in the lot of the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Steven Ragsdale, 30, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported Friday to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.