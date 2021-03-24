An Elkhart County K-9 and his handler walk toward the suspect vehicle behind Everence Financial in search of a suspect Wednesday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description and license plate of a vehicle that had been in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. After speaking with the people in the vehicle and then letting them know about the hit-and-run, the vehicle sped away, police reported. The driver entered a parking lot and then a wooded area. He then fled on foot and was not apprehended, according to police. Officers attempted to track him with a K-9, but were unsuccessful.