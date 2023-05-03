The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled from police following a domestic disturbance call Wednesday morning.
Police are searching for Joshua Alan Wilson.
According to information provided by the sheriff’s office, officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home at 10395 E. 050 North, LaGrange. When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim, who identified that there was a man inside the home who was possibly armed and suicidal.
The Auburn City SWAT and Steuben SRT team made entry into the residence. The suspect was not located in the house and it is believed that he fled on foot from the area before police arrival, the press release reads. This matter is still under investigation at this time.
This was an isolated incident, the report noted
Charges of intimidation with a firearm, invasion of privacy, domestic battery and strangulation are being sought for Wilson, according to police. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at 260-463-7491.
Assisting in the police response: LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange City Police, Indiana State Police, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn City Police, Angola City Police and Parkview EMS.
Two injured in crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and C.R. 40 at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Snavely, 68, Ligonier, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet van north on U.S. 33 and it collided with the rear of a 2020 GMC pickup truck. The truck, driven by Hector Alvarado Calvillo, 52, Warsaw, was also northbound and had come to a stop to turn left when the crash occurred.
Deputies noted that Snavely was following too closely and was distracted.
Snavely complained of neck pain. Calvillo had head pain. They were both taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
ARRESTS
Virgil Marshall, 36, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Marshall drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole at C.R. 16 and C.R. 3, deputies reported. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFT
• Kevin Kauffman reported to Goshen police at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday that tractor parts were stolen from his home at 1008 N. Greene Road.
• Goshen police were called to 312 Stone Drive for a report of a license plate being stolen from a vehicle between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Tony Grace Jr. reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight and 3 a.m. May 1 someone attempted to steal a damaged 2003 Yamaha XV250 Virago 250 from his residence at 54152 Ash Road in Elkhart. Due to the extent of the damage they were unsuccessful, the report reads.
• Tim Kidder reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime on April 19 someone stole two gate sections of his fence at 1722 Johnson St., Elkhart.
• Katherine Swartz reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday that someone stole the data from her driver’s license through Facebook, possibly stealing her identity in Bristol.
• Carol Miller reported to Goshen city police at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday that her identity may have been stolen in Goshen.
FRAUD
Frank Bolton reported to Elkhart County deputies that 8 a.m. Feb. 15 and 1 p.m. April 3 someone committed fraud at in the 66000 block of Prairie View Drive, Goshen.