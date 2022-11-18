The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the two individuals in these photos as part of a fraud investigation involving Michiana businesses.
The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. An anonymous tip can also be submitted to tips@elkhartpolice.org.
CRASHES
There were no noted injuries in a crash that occurred in the parking lot of Market Centre Thursday afternoon
According to police, the incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. Pamela Bowlby, 71, Elkhart, told police she’d stopped at a stop sign between Panera Bread and Burger King, and a second vehicle, driven by Gregori Yakimchuk, 60, Goshen, approached the stop sign travelling the from the other direction.
Both drivers began moving again at the same time and then stopped, unsure of who was to go. Bowlby says she knew she had the right-of-way, having stopped first, and proceeded to pass through the intersection, and was struck by Yakimchuk’s vehicle. Yakimchuck however stated that Bowlby disregarded the stop sign and he was unable to stop before the vehicles collided. A witness said she saw Bowlby’s vehicle not stopping and did not proceed through the intersection because of it.
IDENTITY THEFT
Viridiana Jauregui Palacios reported to Goshen city police that someone accessed her bank account, changed the password, and made a fraudulent deposit to her account at 1:28 p.m. Thursday at 262 Remington Lane, Goshen.
THEFT
Jerri Gartleman reported to Goshen city police at 2:18 p.m. Thursday that someone stole her trash can at 504 S. Seventh St.
David Franklin reported to Elkhart city police that a theft occurred between 1 a.m. and 8:53 a.m. Thursday at 901 Johnson St.
Tonya Bontrager reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred between midnight and 11:23 a.m. Nov. 3 at 123 Hively Ave.
ROBBERY
Harley Gushwa reported to Elkhart city police at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 that a robbery occurred at Econo Lodge Elkhart, 3440 Cassopolis Street.
FRAUD
Johny Pham reported to Goshen police at 3:21 p.m. Thursday what he believed to be a fraudulent incident involving his business at Goshen Nail & Spa, 1852 Lincolnway East.
Check Smart, 1528 S. Nappanee St., reported to Elkhart city police an incident of fraud at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Robin Stickler reported to Goshen city police at 7:22 p.m. Thursday that a man she knows entered her residence without permission at 2304 W. Wilden Ave.