An Indianapolis man fleeing from Elkhart County deputies crashed into two other vehicles and was injured at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Gregory D. Broadnax III, 22, Indianapolis, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord south on C.R. 17, fleeing from law enforcement, Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies reported. At the four-way intersection of C.R. 17 and Ind. 120, the Accord crashed into a 2020 Honda CRV driven by Renee B. Rassi, 40, Goshen. Rassi was stopped on C.R. 17 waiting for a red light.
The Accord then turned east onto Ind. 120 from C.R. 17 and sideswiped a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by Ray A. Brewer, 81, Middlebury, police reported. The Ram was facing east and pulled off the south side of the road.
The Accord continued east on Ind. 120 into Bristol. Broadnax then reportedly lost control of the Accord; it left the road and went through multiple yards before crashing into a tree on the south side of Ind. 120 at 807 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
Broadnax then reportedly fled on foot and was arrested quickly. He was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.
Broadnax had a possible broken nose and pain. He was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. He was later release and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
He was cited for driving left of center, speeding, having no insurance, unsafe lane movement and a window tint violation.
The other two drivers were uninjured, police reported.
ARREST• Ramon Moreno, 48, 318 Concord Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:37 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.