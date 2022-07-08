GOSHEN — Difficulty viewing a traffic light led to a three-vehicle collision around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Roxana Gaitan Huezo, 32, Elkhart, told Goshen police she was travelling west on West Pike Street behind (a large vehicle) that blocked her view of the traffic light and she could not tell if the light was green or red.
Gaitan Huezo’s 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was t-boned by Brayan Carmona Mejia’s 2009 Honda Accord, which had been traveling north on North Indiana Avenue. Carmona Mejia, 29, Elkhart, said he had a green light and entered into the intersection when the collision occurred.
A third vehicle, driven by Molly Crist, 41, Goshen, was also involved in the accident. Crist said she was stopped in the southbound lane for Indiana Avenue at a yellow blinking left turn signal waiting for Carmona Mejia’s vehicle to pass through the intersection before turning left. When Carmona Mejia’s vehicle and Gaitan Huezo’s collided, Carmona Mejia’s did not stop, and instead continued moving and struck the 2018 Nissan NV Crist was driving.
Gaitain Huezo was transported to Goshen Hospital for injuries.
THEFT/SHOPLIFTING
Michael Wayne Vinson, Jr., Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 11:25 a.m. Thursday at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway. He was released pending a court date.
Sherry Azpeitia, Goshen, reported to Goshen city police the theft of her cell phone by someone she knew at 4:16 p.m. Thursday in the 17000 block of C. R. 34.
Shawn Coleman, LaGrange, was arrested on a charge of theft and released pending a court date after Goshen city police were called to Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway East, in reference to shoplifting at 8:32 p.m. Thursday.
Angela Buzzard, Goshen, reported to Goshen city police that her 2012 Ford Edge was stolen during the nighttime hours on Thursday. Officers later discovered Buzzard’s other vehicle had been entered and a spare key for her Ford Edge had been stolen.
Duke Cain, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police a theft in the 3000 block of Brittany Ct., at 6:28 a.m. Thursday.
Fabrizio Davila, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police a theft in the 200 block of E. Lusher Ave., from a vehicle between March 2 and April 30.
Jason Lantz reported to Elkhart County deputies that his 2008 GMC Sierra was broken into and a handgun, wallet, and baton stolen, at about 5:08 a.m. Wednesday.
Karla Di Pompeo Sosa reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between June 21 and June 28 her iPhone 13 Pro Max was stolen.
Glen Carpenter reported to Elkhart County deputies that his blue 2005 Nissan Armada was stolen from his driveway in the 30000 block of Mary Don Ln., Elkhart, at 6:10 a.m. Thursday.
Madeline Crull, and Laura Welker reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Thursday someone stole personal belongings from unlocked vehicles in their driveway.
BURGLARY
Mitchell Shaffer, of Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies, that between July 1 and July 5, someone forced entry into a shed and detached garage at 58000 Roys Ave., and stole various tools and welding equipment.
Steven Nobles reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between 3 a.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone entered his home and stole jewelry, shoes, jerseys, and tools in the 51000 block of Downey St., Elkhart.
Jeffrey Schwartz reported to Elkhart County deputies that the business of Rollie Williams Paint Spot, 17014 W. Bristol St., had someone forcefully enter the business at 6 p.m. Wednesday and damage property inside.
Katherine Shong told Elkhart County deputies that her storage unit in the 16000 block of Skyview Road, was forced into and someone stole several pieces of lawn equipment worth approximately $5,500 between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Phyllis Pollock reported to Elkhart County deputies that her storage unit in the 16000 block of Skyview Road was broken into and someone stole some clothing and kitchen accessories between July 1 and Wednesday.
SHOTS FIRED
Jason Davenport reported that two trailers in the 20000 block of C. R. 6, Elkhart, were shot at between June 27 and July 6.
FRAUD
John Roberts, Goshen, reported a fraud to Goshen city police that occurred in the 600 block of N. Riverside Blvd. at 8:16 a.m. Thursday.
Rose Stutzman, Goshen, reported to Goshen city police that unauthorized withdrawals were made from her Interra Credit Union account at 11:31 a.m. Thursday.
Meredith Paul, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies fraudulent activity in the 22000 block of S.R. 120 between noon June 30 and 9 p.m. July 1.
Tyler Langois reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Oct. 22 and Tuesday someone committed fraud in the 54000 block of Country Manor Pl., Elkhart.
HIT-AND-RUN
Donald Ulerich reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday his 2005 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe was struck in the 17000 block of S. R. 4.
Kain Holderread reported to Elkhart County deputies a hit-and-run at S. R. 15 and C. R. 10 in Bristol around 8:40 a.m. between his silver 2012 Chrysler and a red pickup truck.
LOST ITEM
Maria Garduno Martinez, Goshen, reported a lost passport at 3:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Kercher Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Vicki Bowling, Goshen, reported damage to her vehicle at 7:21 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sixth St., to Goshen city police.
AWOL
Uriel Rodriguez-Ortiz failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release at 7:24 p.m. July 2 and is considered AWOL.