David Coyne, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he heard sounds of gunfire near the intersection of Greene Road and West Wilden Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Police found no signs of gunfire after arriving on the scene, a report shows.
ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Herb Wooten, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person tried unsuccessfully to enter his house, 302 S. Seventh St., around 12:35 a.m. Thursday.
ARREST
Armando Zapien Jr., 18, 509 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Amberwood Drive and Foxbriar Lane around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Zapien Jr. was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Timothy Troyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle was damaged at a house, 1308 E. Reynolds St., around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.
• Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a political sign was vandalized in her front yard, 615 S. Main St., around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Bernie Harlan, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage to a building, 709 W. Plymouth Ave., around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Staff at Keystone RV Co. reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck a fence at a facility, 2410 Dierdorff Road, around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle then fled the scene, a report shows.
THEFT
Staff at CVS reported to Goshen police a suspect stole multiple items from the business, 410 S. Main St., around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
TRESPASSING
A person was given a trespassing warning at Gleason Products, 612 E. Reynolds St., around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report by Goshen police.
FRAUD
Leon Shrock, Goshen, reported a possible scam to Goshen police around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Fred Pruitt Jr., 50, South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 12:10 p.m. Monday.
