More campaign signs were reported as stolen in Goshen.
• Duane Stoltzfus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a political sign was stolen from a house, 413 Gra-Roy Drive, around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
• Nicole Craig, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a political sign was stolen from a house, 1701 Woodward Place, around 10 a.m. Monday.
• Linda Gerber-Stellingwerf, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a yard sign from a house, 2510 S. Main St., around 8:40 a.m. Monday.
• Theodore Yost, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around noon Monday.
• Megan Waugh reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from her vehicle at 173 Broadmore Estates in Goshen sometime between Oct. 8 and about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Axel Rios Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a family pet was struck by a vehicle and killed at 1815 Ashley Court around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene, a police report shows. The situation is under investigation.
• Dustin Edmonson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 213 Crescent St., around 4:40 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
ARRESTS
• Cody Hyman, 27, 188 Winchester Trail, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Kercher Road and Messick Drive around midnight Tuesday.
• Hiroel Lopez, 19, Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday. Lopez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to a call about hearing what were believed to be sounds of gunfire near Steury Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police investigated, but couldn’t find where the sounds came from.
FIRE
Elkhart firefighters responded to a fire at a house, 2000 Vermont St., around 1:50 p.m. Monday.
The fire was found in the basement, and firefighters brought it under control in about 30 minutes. The people inside had escaped safely, and no injuries were reported, according to a news release from the department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.