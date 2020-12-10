Two drivers alleged they were victims of a hit-and-run crash in the same area of Elkhart Road on Wednesday.
Bradley Kimpel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was involved in a crash in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road around 5:45 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene on foot, according to a police report.
Preston Eck, Goshen, also reported his vehicle was struck by an SUV in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road and that the SUV’s driver fled.
ARREST
Alicia Simpson, 30, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Simpson was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFT
Staff at Chalet Party Shoppe reported to Goshen police that liquor was stolen from the store, 1830 Rieth Blvd., around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Julie Lung, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damages to her property, 401 W. Pike St., around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Julia Rife, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 1 a.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
