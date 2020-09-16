Two no-trespass warnings were issued recently in Goshen.
Goshen police issued a 24-hour trespassing warning that covered all city parks to a 49-year-old man after responding to a report of a battery at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 5:55 p.m. Monday. The victim, a 13-year-old boy, reported no pain and had no visible injuries, police said.
Staff at Target issued a trespassing warning to a man at the store, 3938 Midway Road, after reporting a theft to Goshen police around 2:55 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Carl Morgan Jr., 47, 210 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
• Deanna Huffman, 51, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 12:15 p.m. Monday. Huffman was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A 19-year-old man allegedly sprayed a window with pepper spray at the Elkhart County Jail, 26861 C.R. 26, until he was stopped by corrections officers around 2 p.m. Friday, according to a report by Elkhart County police. A disorderly conduct charge is being sought through the prosecutor’s office, police said.
INTIMIDATION
Goshen police responded to reports of threats being made to residents at a home, 615 S. Main St., around 3:45 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported, police said.
THEFT
Staff at Joann Fabric reported to Goshen police Monday a sewing machine was stolen from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, sometime last week.
FIRE
Debris caught fire amid a demolition site near where new river district construction is underway in Elkhart Tuesday.
Elkhart firefighters responded to 555 E. Jackson Blvd. around 11:20 a.m. to find a pile of debris on fire next to a partially demolished structure. With help from work crews using an excavator to spread debris around, firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 25 minutes, according to a news release from the Elkhart Fire Department.
The fire started as heat built up in a pile of combustible material while the excavator was separating out the structural components in the building while the demolition project was underway, the release shows. The situation was deemed accidental.
No injuries were reported.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Stephen Cox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his mailbox at 411 Center St. was damaged in a hit-and-run crash around 3:05 p.m. Monday.
• Jonathan Parker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a hit-and-run crash that occurred at West Pike Street and Chicago Avenue last Friday, around 3:45 a.m. Parker told police he had minor injuries from the crash but didn’t seek medical treatment.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Francisco Ramirez Pizana, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window was vandalized and a person had entered his home, 518 S. Silverwood Lane, around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
• Zoee Dixon, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her car was vandalized in the parking lot of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
• Carl Axell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his car was vandalized outside his home, 213 S. Seventh St., around 2 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Larry Shepherd, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at 524 Rent reported to Goshen police a person signed a fraudulent name to an application at the business, 2020 Elkhart Road, around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
• Michelle Lambuth, Goshen, reported to Goshen police fraudulent activity on a benefits card at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Oliver Love, 63, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 5 p.m. Friday.
RUNAWAYS
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy left the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
