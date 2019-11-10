GOSHEN — Goshen police reported multiple arrests in the city since Friday.
• William Fenner, 50, 1118 E. Cedar St., Elkhart, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 9:23 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Elkhart Road.
• Melissa Meadows, 48, 1118 E. Cedar St., Elkhart, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 9:23 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 4200 block of Elkhart Road. Meadows was also found to have two valid Elkhart County warrants.
• Sarah Brockie, 36, 105 S. Third St., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 9:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement in the 700 block of South Eighth Street.
• Jordin Nolen, 18, 1604 Hickory Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:14 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Greene roads. Nolen was released with a pending court date.
• Cesar Jaramillo-Moreno, 27, 2824 Tiffany Court, Apt. C, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:10 a.m. Sunday on charges of battery, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement after police were dispatched to The Elephant Bar, 227 S. Main St., in reference to an alleged battery that occurred inside the bar. Jaramillo-Moreno was located near 111 E. Jefferson St.
• David Welker, 23, 19845 Hidden Meadow Trail, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:09 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Third and Pike streets.
• Tyler Smith, 30, 1403 Elmherst Court, Goshen was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 1:38 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and West Plymouth Avenue.
• Timothy Schneider, 27, 407 Kansas Drive, Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:13 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of a firearm without a permit to carry following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Garden streets.
• Austin Krebs, 26, 16356 Daisy Ave., Goshen, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police around 2:13 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Main and Garden streets.
• Alex Jackson, 21, 129 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 11:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near Pike and Third streets. Jackson was released with a pending court date.
• Three unidentified boys were arrested by Goshen police around 3:29 p.m. Saturday, each on a charge of possession of marijuana, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Pike Street. The boys were released to guardians at the scene.
• Two unidentified juveniles were arrested by Goshen police around 6:21 p.m. Saturday, each on a charge of theft, after police were dispatched to 4024 Elkhart Road in reference to shoplifting. The juveniles were released to their guardians with a pending court date.
THEFT
• An employee of Hacienda, 610 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from the restaurant in the form of an unpaid bar tab by an identified person around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
• On Sunday, an employee of Premier Signs, 400 N. Main St., reported to Goshen police someone stole diesel fuel from a tank belonging to the company.
• Saul Aguilera reported to Goshen police his 2007 Pontiac G5 stolen stolen from 255 Brookside Manor around 3:43 a.m. Friday.
• On Friday, an employee of The Crossing, 1824 Reliance Road, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage to a company vehicle that occurred sometime overnight Thursday.
LEAVING THE SCENE
• Kirk Bottorff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his unoccupied, parked vehicle was struck by an unidentified vehicle that then left scene of the crash around 8:49 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hawthorne Drive.
• Alex Doll, Milford, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by an identified vehicle that left scene around 3:39 p.m. Friday at 2713 S. Main St.
FRAUD
Dorothy Little, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police an incident of fraud that occurred at 4024 Elkhart Road around 12:22 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Tammy Criss, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone accessed her storage unit and stole items during the overnight hours Saturday at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Drive N.
BATTERY
A Goshen woman reported her son and two other juveniles were battered by three unidentified boys around 5:33 p.m. Friday at a school bus stop of Twin Pines in the 2000 block of West Wilden Avenue.
