Charges will be considered after Goshen police found a person lighting fireworks from a moving vehicle late Thursday night.
Police stopped the vehicle after seeing a person on the roof shooting fireworks fireballs as the vehicle drove northwest on Elkhart Road near Riverside Boulevard around 11:50 p.m., according to a police report.
The case was sent to the prosecutor’s office for review for apparent charges of criminal recklessness and reckless driving, the report shows.
ARREST
Reymundo Hernandez, 55, 214 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Roxbury Park around 2:25 p.m. Thursday.
INTIMIDATION
Jackie Bailey Slabach, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police her husband was threatened by a person in the 24000 block of C.R. 46 around 7:25 p.m. Thursday.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Deanna Cooper, Milford, collided with a van driven by Melissa Yoder, Ligonier, as Cooper sought to turn left from Kercher Road onto U.S. 33 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The crash caused Yoder’s van to spin and strike an SUV that was stopped on U.S. 33 at the intersection, according to a report by Goshen police.
Yoder was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries, police said. None of the passengers in her van reported any injuries. Cooper had head pain, but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
The driver of the SUV, Linda Moore, Winona Lake, did not report any injuries. A 10-year-old girl in her vehicle was checked at the scene with head pain, police said.
• An SUV driven by Juan Castillo Mares, Chicago, collided with a pickup truck driven by Gerhard Daniels, Elkhart, on Elkhart Road near Westplains Road as Castillo Mares sought to turn into the Burger King parking lot, 1709 Elkhart Road, around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.
Daniels was treated for head pain by medics at the scene. Castillo Mares did not report any injuries, police said.
• An SUV driven by Alisha Safford, Elkhart, collided with an SUV driven by Kevin Hutchinson at C.R. 6 and C.R. 11 near Elkhart around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Police said Safford had changed lanes without signaling, leaving a turn lane and crossing the intersection instead, and the vehicles collided as Hutchinson made a left turn.
Safford was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for neck and chest pain. She was also cited for making an unsafe lane movement and a seat belt violation, police said. Hutchinson did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jeff Hershberger, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police two windows of his excavator were smashed with a rock while the vehicle was at a work site along State Line Road east of C.R. 15 sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police an act of criminal mischief involve a resident at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Meredith Farver, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her garage, 609 S. Sixth St., around 6 a.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Goshen police learned a vehicle stolen from the city was recovered by police in Indianapolis around 12:35 a.m. Friday. The original license plate was not with the vehicle and was reported stolen.
• Allen Jackson, Warsaw, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from Forest River RV, 3010 College Ave., around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Kody Nettrouer, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police his 1997 Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from his house, 51869 E. County Line Road, sometime between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 16-year-old boy ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Elkhart County police recovered a BMW vehicle, reported stolen out of Elkhart, from a ditch along C.R. 32 west of C.R. 3 around noon Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Tracy Swartz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday he was scammed out of a boat he found on eBay.
• Staff at Campbell & Fetter Bank reported a fraudulent check to Goshen police Thursday.
