Local police made several arrests over the weekend.
• Jose Lara-Lopez, 25, 514 Clarinet Blvd. West, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 at 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Lara-Lopez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Refugio Ortiz Campos, 48, 1207 E. Plymouth Ave., was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at C.R. 45 and Missouri Avenue at 6:15 p.m.Saturday. Campos was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Andrew Hoff, 39, 25741 C.R. 24, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at C.R. 17 and Ind. 120 around 3:57 p.m. Sunday. Hoff was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Tyler Apa, 28, 51592 C.R. 9, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana at 10:08 a.m. Friday after someone called in about a driver slumped over in the area of C.R. 17 and the Toll Road. Apa was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. He was also cited for open container violation.
• Alex Munoz, 39, 723 Middlebury St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:32 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at Ind. 120 and Heron Cove Lane, Elkhart. Munoz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
• Keith Harper, 57, of Elkhart, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and is considered absent without leave.
• Jack Cassell, 53, homeless, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 9 p.m. and is considered AWOL.
• Justin Calvin McClure, 33, homeless, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 9 p.m. Sept. 2 and is considered AWOL.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jeffrey Glover reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:15 p.m. Fridy that a vehicle collided with the back of his 2023 Toyota Rav4 in the area of U.S. 20 and U.S. 33 and fled the scene.
BURGLARY
• Stephanie Heidt reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:53 p.m. Saturday that someone she knew broke into her garage at 22447 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
• Troy Jackson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. Sept. 5 and noon Sept. 7, someone broke into his storage unit at 54401 Independence St., Elkhart, and stole $4,600 worth of property.
THEFT
• Carl Wheeler reported to Goshen police that between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday he found a blue 2015 Nissan Murano in his yard at 121 N. Jackson St. It was discovered to have been stolen out of Kosciusko County.
• Benjamin Batchelor reported to Goshen police at 6:17 p.m. Saturday that someone stole the catalytic converter from his 2011 Ford Fusion.
• Adrienne Poe reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday someone stole her 2018 red Dodge Journey from her driveway at 23330 U.S. 33, Elkhart.
• Miguel Guerrero reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Sept. 1 and Saturday someone tried to use counterfeit $20 bills to purchase food items.
• James Caraway reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:37 p.m. Friday that someone stole his 9mm Walther pistol and his 4-foot-tall wooden custom walker from 56669 Norman Court, Elkhart.
• An employee of Speedway, 18541 U.S. 20, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:39 p.m. Sept. 2 and 11 a.m. Thursday someone stole three cartons of cigarettes.
• An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that items were stolen on Aug. 23.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Kevin Klinebriel reported to Goshen police at 6:21 p.m. Sunday a suspected case of animal abuse near the 2800 block of County Home Road.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Keshia Humes reported to Goshen police that between Aug. 8 and 20 someone damaged her daughter’s bike at 18388 Saker Lane, New Paris.