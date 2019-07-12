POLICE NEWS: Police make several recent arrests

Goshen and Elkhart County police made several arrests recently. They include:
• James Bowton, 53, 535 Hamilton Drive, Genesco, Illinois, was arrested and jailed by Goshen police at 12:20 a.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He as stopped near South Main Street and Madison Street for a traffic violation and was reportedly intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Lawrence Dubbs, 1021 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, was arrested at his home by Goshen police at 7:13 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His dog was also shot when it attempted to attack an officer, according to the police report. The dog was taken to Elkhart for medical treatment. Officers had entered the home on a search warrant, police said.
Dubbs was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Julio Ramirez-Orozco, 44, 727 G Lane, 2A, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 57000 block of Roys Avenue. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Ken Miller, 61, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Miller was stopped for a traffic violation on Ind. 15, north of C.R. 46. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• William Vollstedt, 38, 2620 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, was arrested on multiple charges at 8:11 p.m. Thursday after a pursuit with Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies. According to a sheriff’s report, officers attempted to stop Vollstedt’s vehicle for a traffic violation at C.R.s 4 and 13. Police said he fled and threw items out of his vehicle. Vollstedt was caught and was arrested. He was jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed handgun without a permit.
THEFTS
• Richard Schlabach, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a handgun was stolen from his unlocked vehicle at 2:01 p.m. Thursday while his vehicle was parked at 509 Glenwood Drive.
• David A. Austin, Angola, reported to Goshen police money was stolen from his unemployment card at 4:42 p.m. Thursday while he was at a home in the 300 block of South Ninth Street.
• Michelle A. Church, Goshen, reported her bicycle was stolen at 7:14 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
• James Dills, 713 S. Main St., Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from his home sometime Thursday.
• Louis Price reported that his Epiphone guitar, worth approximately $15,000, was stolen from his unlocked Jeep at 28870 Miller Drive between 3:30 p.m. July 2 and 4:30 a.m. July 3.
• A 2017 Novae dump trailer was released to Extreme Services LLC from Miller’s Garage, 823 S. Main St., Middlebury, at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday after it was learned the trailer had been reported stolen through Elkhart Police Department, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
• Staff with INTransport, 72205 Ind. 15, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a person took a unit on June 28 for delivery and has yet to deliver the unit.
• Cynthia Nelson reported to Elkhart County deputies that items were stolen from 70955 Montezuma Trail, Nappanee, between 3:41 p.m. June 28 and 3:41 p.m. July 4.
BURGLARIES
• Rachel Mikell, 58742 Vista Blvd., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies someone she knows entered her home without permission at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday.
• A suspect kicked in a door at the home of Tristan Struble, 58755 C.R. 13, Elkhart, at 10:28 a.m. Thursday, and then fled once realizing Struble was home, Elkhart County deputies reported.
DOG BITE
• Doris Holcombe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she was bitten by a dog while on a walk along Sweet Clover Drive at 2:02 p.m. Thursday.
CRASHES
• Mark Gervais, Canada, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash occurred in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East at 8:55 p.m. Thursday.
BATTERIES
• Goshen police were called to the 900 block of West Wilkinson Street to investigate a family fight at 10:03 p.m. Thursday. One person had scratches to the face and pain. The other person had pain and redness from being kicked in the stomach, police reported. Medical attention was not required.
• Goshen police were called to a fight in the 500 block of South Silverwood Lane at 11:22 p.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old Goshen woman suffered swelling, pain and an abrasion to the face. The suspect left the scene prior to police arriving.
• A 34-year-old man told Elkhart County deputies he was struck multiple times in the ribs and the back of his head while in the 54000 block of Eastview Drive, Bristol, at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
INTIMIDATION
• Billi Lozano, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police she was intimidated by a person she knows in the 2300 block of Lincolnway East in Goshen at 11:20 p.m. Thursday. The other person left the scene before police arrived, according to the report.
AWOL
• Sean Posey, 35, Elkhart, was reported as absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center after failing to return to custody at 11:20 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County deputies reported.
FRAUD
• Karry Hoover, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that fraudulent activity occurred between 11:07 a.m. July 4 and Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Kristalyn Brey reported to Elkhart County deputies someone she knows intentionally punched a door inside her home at 58075 Potawatomie Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
• Paul Hasse, 14968 S. County Line Road, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, someone drove a vehicle off of the property and damaged his water well.
