Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATED FIRE DANGER FOR THE ENTIRE AREA. * AFFECTED AREA...In Indiana, Elkhart, Lagrange, Steuben, Noble, De Kalb, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Whitley, Allen IN, White, Cass IN, Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford, Jay, Northern La Porte, Eastern St. Joseph IN, Northern Kosciusko, Southern La Porte, Western St. Joseph IN and Southern Kosciusko. In Michigan, Cass MI, St. Joseph MI, Branch, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien. In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Allen OH. * TIMING...Noon EDT Wednesday until 8 PM EDT Wednesday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Afternoon highs reaching 76 to 80 degrees. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity and abnormally dry conditions will likely promote rapid spread of any fires. The threat will be greatest in rural areas where fine dead fuels will continue to dry out and be susceptible to rapid fire spread from any ignition source. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&