Several people were recently arrested by Goshen police and Elkhart County deputies.
ARRESTS
• Mia Morris, 25, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 on charges of possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, and an unrelated warrant. Deputies said they responded to a domestic situation at 54327 Southwood Drive and located her. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Derek Reynolds, 36, of Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:35 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police were called to a vehicle in a ditch near C.R. 17 and C.R. 14. Reynolds was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Zackary McCarty, 28, of Warsaw, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:15 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at C.R. 10 and John Weaver Parkway. Police said McCarty fled from law enforcement but was taken in after a brief pursuit and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail for incarcerated on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, driving while suspended-prior, and disorderly conduct.
• Kaitlyn Byers, 18, of Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 2:34 p.m. after police were called to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, on report of a shoplifting. Byers was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Christopher Table, 49, and Christopher Sellers, 50, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, after police were called to the store on a report of tires stolen. Table and Sellers were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Angela Shrock, 26, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft and domestic battery after Kenneth Lasley reported that she took possession of his property and then threw an object at him when confronted about the theft. Shrock was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Blanca Rosa Gutierrez-Soto, 41, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving without a license with a prior conviction for never receiving a license after she was stopped by deputies at C.R. 13 south of C.R. 16 for a traffic violation. Gutierrez-Soto was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
• Gary Looney, 60, homeless, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 9 p.m. Aug. 17 and is considered absent without leave.
• William Jeffery Ned Schoettler, 43, homeless, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 17 and is considered AWOL.
• Edward Perry, 38, of Elkhart, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 2021 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and is considered AWOL.
• Tessa Bryan, 33, of Middlebury, reportedly failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 5 a.m. Aug. 16 and is considered AWOL.
BURGLARY
• Maritza Culler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. Aug. 21 and 5 a.m. Aug. 22 someone forced entry into Haul-About Trailers, 25876 Miner Road, Elkhart, and stole several tires from trailers.
• Body Honeycutt reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Aug. 16 and 1 p.m. Aug. 18, someone forced entry into his garage and stole his blue 2002 Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle at 23330 U.S. 33, Elkhart.
ARSON
An employee of ADEC Industries, 2700 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart police an arson just before 2 a.m. Aug. 18.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Christopher Anderson reported to Goshen police at 9:56 a.m. Monday a bullet hole in the front window of his business L & M Electric, 2702 Elkhart Road.
• Elkhart County deputies reported to a call for shots fired at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 54000 block of Westwood Drive in Elkhart. Police say a person fired seven shots into the woods at 54106 Westwood Drive, while driving a blue SUV. The incident is being investigated.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Eder Ponce-Gomez reported to Goshen police at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday damage to his vehicle caused by someone he didn’t know who confronted him in the parking lot of Chalet Party Shoppe, 2703 Caragana Court, after a dispute about driving behaviors.
• Tate Nicoson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10:10 p.m. Aug. 19 and 12:25 p.m. Aug. 20 someone damaged his vehicle and threatened him in the parking lot of 22416 Breakwater Drive, Elkhart
THEFT
• A Goshen High School student, 401 Lincolnway East, reported their backpack stolen at 11:14 a.m. Monday.
• Tony Crocker reported to Goshen police at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• A Walmart Loss Prevention employee reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone left the store, located at 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, without paying for a $20 tire rotation at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday.
• Veronica Romero reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15 someone stole her license plate from the BMV envelope containing her vehicle registration and the plate which she expected to receive by mail.
• Glenda Hummel reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. Aug. 6 someone stole items from her room at Hubbard Hill, 28070 C.R. 4.
• Cathie and Jim Montgomery reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 someone stole a Borden trash can from 55796 Rivershore Lane, Elkhart.
• An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. July 30 and 8 p.m. July 31 someone stole items from the store.
• Alyson Casselman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 4:22 p.m. Aug. 19 someone stole her AirPod Pros from her mobile home in Cobus Green, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola.
• An employee of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. July 30 and 8 a.m. July 31 someone stole items.
• An employee of Gallops, 50980 Ind. 13 North, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between September 2022 and Aug. 17 someone stole over 23,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
• Paul Ammermann reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Aug. 18 or 19, someone burglarized his home at 25942 C.R. 20 and his vehicle was stolen.
FRAUD
• Goshen police were called to DJ Construction, 3414 Elkhart Road, in reference to a counterfeit check at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday. The chief financial officer reported that a third party issued a counterfeit check from the company.
• Shane Garcia reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and 11 a.m. Aug. 18 fraud was committed at 57913 C.R. 9, Elkhart.
• Dale Wing reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. Aug. 17 and 9 p.m. Aug. 20, fraud was committed at 52238 C.R. 13, Elkhart.
• Robert Griffee reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. Aug. 15 and 5 p.m. Aug. 19 fraud was committed.
• Larissa Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. July 18 and 2 p.m. Aug. 18 someone committed fraud at 12124 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
• Erica Torres reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 8 a.m. Jan. 3, 2019, someone used her ID to gain employment at 59544 C.R. 113, Elkhart.
• Daniel Andree reported to Elkhart County deputies at 58554 Max Drive, Goshen, that on Aug. 16 someone used his identity.
• Michelle Mitcham reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15 someone committed fraud at 68412 Main St., New Paris.