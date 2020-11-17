Local police made several arrests recently.
ARRESTS
• Megan Malcolm, 35, Bremen, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of battery against law enforcement, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery after police responded to an incident at a restaurant, 1103 E. Market St., around 8:25 a.m. Saturday.
Malcolm allegedly struck an employee at the restaurant and then walked out. An officer found her a couple blocks away, told her she was under arrest for battery, and she allegedly resisted. She also allegedly scratched an officer’s hand in the process of being handcuffed, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.
Police said in the document Malcolm also fought at the jail and seven officers were needed to take her into custody.
• A Nappanee man faces accusations he molested a farm animal at least once a couple months ago.
Kenneth Hochstetler, 40, is charged with a Level 6 felony count of bestiality in a case filed Monday.
The case stems from a situation in which Elkhart County and Nappanee police responded to what was reported as a possible burglary at a farm near Nappanee on Sept. 5. Police found Hochstetler in the horse barn of his family’s farm, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 6. A warrant for Hochstetler’s arrest was also issued.
• Debra Necheporek, 60, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Main and Peoria streets around 9:10 p.m. Monday. An Elkhart police report identifies Necheporek as being from Kalamazoo, Michigan. Elkhart County Jail information lists her with a Goshen address.
• Bryon Barnes, 29, 702 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at Main and Tyler streets around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
• Raul Ramirez Jr., 25, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Wakarusa police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 24 near C.R. 3 around 12:55 a.m. Sunday.
• Daeliel Cooper, 19, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1330 block of W. Franklin St. around midnight Sunday. An Elkhart police report identifies Cooper as being from Elkhart. Jail information shows him with a Goshen address.
BURGLARY
Staff at Peddler’s Village Auction reported to Goshen police a burglary to the business, 2909 Peddler’s Village Road, around 1:25 p.m. Monday.
THEFT
Carla Wirth, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from 112 E. Lincoln Ave. around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Alexxis Perez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the front windshield of her car was damaged during an argument at a home, 608 N. Second St., around 4:05 p.m. Monday.
• William Lehman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police damage to a La Casa apartment building, 213 S. Seventh St., around 8:55 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Alisa Hunter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday a case of fraudulent transactions with her credit card.
